Religion briefs: Wesley Freedom UMC names new senior pastor

The Wesley Freedom congregation will welcome Smith on her first Sunday with the church, July 5, through an online celebration and a prayer relay which will encircle the Wesley Freedom building. On July 12, “Pastor Jenny” will lead the church’s first day of on-site worship following a four-month building closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To minimize exposure to the virus and maximize our connection with the surrounding community Wesley Freedom will worship outdoors this summer at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.