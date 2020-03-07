Religion briefs: Ebenezer UMC dedicates addition, food pantry

Calvary United Methodist Church of Gamber will be taking a Sunday of Service in our community called Mission Sunday at the church and at an elementary school on Sunday, April 19. Our first event will be at Mechanicsville Elementary School working on a few projects the principal of the school has designated. Our second event will be at the church from 10am - 12 noon partnering with a organization called “Rise Against Hunger” where congregants will be packaging 10,000 meals in 2 hours to be distributed throughout the world. Other activities may be added if needed as we prepare for this day of service. For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-9343 or visit them online at calvaryumcgamber.org.