Religion briefs: Ebenezer UMC dedicates addition, food pantry

Ebenezer UMC dedicates addition, food pantry
Ebenezer United Methodist Church recently held a ribbon-cutting and service of dedication for its new addition and food pantry at 4901 Woodbine Road, near Winfield.
A ribbon-cutting for the buildings was held Feb. 29, followed by an open house for the congregation and community to see the new facilities. The main addition, attached to the back of the sanctuary and narthex, features offices, classrooms, choir room, bathrooms, a 3,641 square-foot Fellowship Hall and commercial kitchen. The entire complex encompasses 11,145 square feet.
A separate 2,000 square-foot, two-story food pantry sits behind the new addition and includes bathrooms and an upstairs meeting area and kitchenette, in addition to the lower level food pantry. The Rock of Help Food Pantry serves an average of 50 families each month.
A worship service of dedication of both buildings was held March 1, followed by a covered-dish lunch.
Rev. Judith A. Emerson has been pastor at Ebenezer the last 14 years providing the leadership needed to move the church forward with this project in order to support the growing congregation and its expanding ministries.
'Heroin Still Kills’ viewing open to the public
The Adult Sunday School class at Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ will culminate their previous week’s discussion on the opiod crisis on Sunday, March 8, when they will view the movie “Heroin Still Kills.” It will be at 9 a.m. the church parsonage. It is open to the public. Rev. Dull’s sermon topic for the second Sunday in Lent will be “Believe.” The church is taking orders for a sub, sandwich and pizza sale.
The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Rd in Tyrone. For more information see the church Facebook account, the website at www.ebucc.com or office@ebucc.com.
Calvary UMC getting ready for Mission Sunday
Calvary United Methodist Church of Gamber will be taking a Sunday of Service in our community called Mission Sunday at the church and at an elementary school on Sunday, April 19. Our first event will be at Mechanicsville Elementary School working on a few projects the principal of the school has designated. Our second event will be at the church from 10am - 12 noon partnering with a organization called “Rise Against Hunger” where congregants will be packaging 10,000 meals in 2 hours to be distributed throughout the world. Other activities may be added if needed as we prepare for this day of service. For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-9343 or visit them online at calvaryumcgamber.org.
