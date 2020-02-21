Religion briefs: Churches to hold activities around Lent

Shrove Tuesday, Ash Wednesday at Calvary UMC
Calvary United Methodist Church in Mount Airy will be hosting Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday events this week.
On Feb. 25, a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner will be held at the church from 5-7 p.m. Free-will donations accepted; proceeds support Calvary Youth Missions fund. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday, a “drive-through” to receive ashes will be held from 6:30 to 9 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a traditional worship service at 7 p.m.
Calvary UMC is located at 403 S. Main Street, Mount Airy.
Shrove Tuesday dinner at Morgan Chapel UMC
Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church, 6750 Woodbine Road (intersection of Woodbine and Hoods Mill roads) will be having a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $6. Children under 6 are free. A bake table will be available. All are welcome. For information, call 410-970-2485.
Ash Wednesday service at Emmanuel, Feb. 26
Emmanuel (Baust United Church of Christ) will be hosting a Community Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Clergy from St Mary’s United Church of Christ, St. Matthew’s UCC, Grace UCC and Baust UCC will be participating in the service. During the service there will be imposition of ashes.
The Lenten Bible study will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in the parsonage. The study will begin with soup and bread. The study will be “The Walk” by Adam Hamilton with a short video and discussion afterwards. For more information, contact the church office at 410 202-8655.
The church is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone. Pastor of the church is Rev. Jeffry Dull. For more information email office@ebucc.
Opiate rescue training at Calvary UMC
On Monday, Feb. 24, beginning at 7 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, in partnership with the Carroll County Health Department, will host free local opiate overdose rescue training. Participants in the training will learn about opioids and effects of heroin and pain medicaton, how to recognize and respond to an overdose, how to administer intra-nasal Naloxone (Narcan), the Good Samaritan Law, and other useful insights and available resources.
The training is free, but registration is required. Call 301-471-6060 or email quiltinterri@gmail.com to register.
GriefShare program at Wesley UMC
A GriefShare program is held on Tuesday evenings through May 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, Harrell Library, 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead. The sessions provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. All sessions are free; a donation of $15 for “The GriefShare Workbook” is requested, if affordable. Call 410-374-4027.
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.