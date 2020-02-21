Religion briefs: Churches to hold activities around Lent

On Monday, Feb. 24, beginning at 7 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, in partnership with the Carroll County Health Department, will host free local opiate overdose rescue training. Participants in the training will learn about opioids and effects of heroin and pain medicaton, how to recognize and respond to an overdose, how to administer intra-nasal Naloxone (Narcan), the Good Samaritan Law, and other useful insights and available resources.