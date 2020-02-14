Religion briefs: Church donating kits for Bangladesh refugees

Ebenezer United Methodist Church holds its “Rock of Help” Food Pantry for anyone in the community in need of food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the new food pantry building, behind the church and its new addition, 4901 Woodbine Road, near Winfield. Non-perishable foods, assorted frozen foods, plus a non-food household item, and children’s shoes, are available.