Religion briefs: Church donating kits for Bangladesh refugees

Church donating kits for Bangladesh refugees
Primary children, ages 3 to 11, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with the help of their congregations, are collecting toothbrushes, washcloths, shampoo, combs, soaps, and toothpaste and assembling them into hygiene kits for refugees in Bangladesh.
More than 950,000 people have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh in what is now the fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world, according to a news release from the church.
Nine congregations in Frederick and Carroll counties are participating.
The kits will be taken to Bangladesh with the organization Compassion Take Action. Church members Annie and Alex Magee will go with this organization to personally deliver the kits.
Ebenezer UMC’s next food pantry, Feb. 15
Ebenezer United Methodist Church holds its “Rock of Help” Food Pantry for anyone in the community in need of food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the new food pantry building, behind the church and its new addition, 4901 Woodbine Road, near Winfield. Non-perishable foods, assorted frozen foods, plus a non-food household item, and children’s shoes, are available.
The food pantry will be held on Feb. 15, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-6136. email eumcwinfield@gmail.com, or go to www.ebenezerumchurch.org.
Shrove Tuesday dinner on Feb. 25
Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church, 6750 Woodbine Road (intersection of Woodbine and Hoods Mill roads) will be having a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $6. Children under 6 are free. A bake table will be available. All are welcome. For information, call 410-970-2485.
Bingo at St. Bartholomew’s set for April 25
St. Bartholomew’s in Manchester, will hold its 23rd annual Bingo on Saturday, April 25, at the Hampstead Fire Hall, 1341 North Main St., Hampstead. Tickets are $20.
Call Edie at 443-340-5189 for tickets and reserved seating. Doors open at 5:30 pm and bingo begins at 7. Cash prizes. Must be 18 years old to play. The event benefits mortgage reduction on St. Bartholomew’s parish.
