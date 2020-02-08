White Rock Independent Methodist Episcopal Church, in Sykesville, will host an open house on Saturday, Feb. 8 as a kick-off to Black History Month. The program will begin at 1 p.m., with a presentation titled, “Life Lessons in Leadership from a Tuskegee Airmen: Our Attitude Determines Our Altitude.” The program is free and refreshments and fellowship will be provided. It will be held at the church, which was founded by freed slaves and is currently under the pastoral care of The Rev. Ernest Thomas. White Rock is located at 6300 White Rock Road.