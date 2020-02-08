Deer Park UMC collects, distributes soup
For the 10th year, Deer Park United Methodist Church celebrated “Souper Bowl” Sunday by collecting donations of canned and packaged soup.
For four weeks, or “quarters,” in January and February 2020 leading up to the Super Bowl, the Screen Side vs. the Organ Side of the congregation held a friendly competition. The real winners were the clients of Carroll County Food Sunday, where the soup was delivered on Tuesday, Feb. 4 by Pastor John Dean and church member Dave Buckland. This year, the church collected 1,000 cans and packages of soup.
Deer Park UMC is located at 2205 Sykesville Road, at the corner of Md. 32 and Deer Park Road in the Smallwood area. For information, call 410-848-2313 or visit www.dpumc.net.
White Rock to celebrate Tuskegee Airmen
White Rock Independent Methodist Episcopal Church, in Sykesville, will host an open house on Saturday, Feb. 8 as a kick-off to Black History Month. The program will begin at 1 p.m., with a presentation titled, “Life Lessons in Leadership from a Tuskegee Airmen: Our Attitude Determines Our Altitude.” The program is free and refreshments and fellowship will be provided. It will be held at the church, which was founded by freed slaves and is currently under the pastoral care of The Rev. Ernest Thomas. White Rock is located at 6300 White Rock Road.
Immanuel Lutheran to celebrate 260 years
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church Street in Manchester, will celebrate their 260th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. An anniversary German brunch will follow the Sunday morning service. Bishop Bill Gohl of the Delaware Maryland Synod will preach and lead worship with Pastor Charlie Marshall at the Sunday service. The public is invited. For information and brunch reservations call 410-374-4463, email info@ielcmd.org or visit immanuel260.bpt.me. Call 410-374-4463.
Concert at St. George’s, Feb. 9
A Concert of Light and Peace will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. The concert will involve the Youth Singers and Adult Choir under the direction of Ralph H. Martin, minister of music. Troy Winemiller will be the guest soloist. He sings at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York with the New York Symphony and the Metropolitan Opera Adult and Children’s choirs each winter’s holiday season.
The concert will start with a Candlelight Procession that begins in darkness with wailing sounds of instruments opening to the participants bringing the light with them. Songs with texts on light will be presented. Part Two will feature Winemiller singing several selections, including “You Raise Me Up.” The final section of the concert will feature selections by the choir on the theme of peace.
The concert is free and there will be a light supper served. A free-will offering opportunity will be extended with funds going to aid a parish in the Bahamas. The church is located at 2434 Cape Horn Road, Hampstead. For more information, call 410-374-9748 or email stgeorgesepiscopal@comcast.net.
Students to perform at Krug Chapel
Students from Carroll Lutheran School will be performing a “Winter Song” concert on Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Krug Chapel on the campus of Carroll Lutheran Village. It will include choral and instrumental music. It had originally been scheduled for December but was postponed by inclement weather. All Carroll Lutheran Village residents are invited and will be provided with refreshments by the school at the conclusion of the event which should last between 30 and 40 minutes.
