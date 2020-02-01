Students from Carroll Lutheran School will be performing a “Winter Song” concert on Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Krug Chapel on the campus of Carroll Lutheran Village. It will include choral and instrumental music. It had originally been scheduled for December but was postponed by inclement weather. All Carroll Lutheran Village residents are invited and will be provided with refreshments by the school at the conclusion of the event which should last between 30 and 40 minutes.