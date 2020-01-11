Ebenezer UMC to hold Food Pantry
Ebenezer United Methodist Church will hold its annual “Rock of Help” Food Pantry for anyone in the community in need of food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the new food pantry building, behind the church and its new addition, 4901 Woodbine Road, near Winfield.
Non-perishable foods, assorted frozen foods, plus a non-food household item, and children’s shoes, are available. Those coming to the food pantry are asked to fill out a short information sheet, then the church gives them a list of available foods.
The food pantry will be held on the following Saturdays in 2020: Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. The church is one-half mile south of Liberty Road on Woodbine Road.
For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-6136 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; e-mail eumcwinfield@gmail.com; or go to www.ebenezerumchurch.org.
Springfield Presbyterian offering interest-free college loans
The Ruth Gosnell Education Fund, directed by the Springfield Presbyterian Church, in Sykesville, offers interest-free loans to full-time college juniors, seniors and graduate students for the 2020-2021 academic year. Repayment of the interest-free loan does not start until 6 months after graduation
Regardless of religion, applicants will receive impartial consideration. Download the RGEF Application Form A, at www.springfield-church.org, or call the church at 410-795-6152. Completed applications must be received by March 1. Emailed applications are acceptable, to spc.office@verizon.net.
Calvary Lutheran to host anti-trafficking presentation
January is National Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness Month. In light of this, Calvary Lutheran Church has scheduled an education presentation for Jan. 30, from 6:30-7:30 pm. in their education wing. They encourage all to mark calendars and join them to learn about this “modern day slavery,” calling it one of the greatest social evils in a news release and vowing that the event will help everyone learn “what we can do together to put a stop to this injustice.” Calvary is located at 16151 Old Frederick Rd, at the Woodbine exit off I-70. For more info call the church at 410-489-5280. ALL are welcome.
Genealogy classes sponsored by LDS church
The public is invited to free genealogy classes on a variety of topics on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. Lectures are held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:45. Visit the Facebook group, “Mount Airy Family History & Genealogy Lecture Group” for a detailed schedule and updates. No registration needed.
The Carroll County Times regularly publishes Religion Briefs about news from local places of worship, from new clergy to guest speakers to special services and classes. Photos are published as space allows and must be sent as JPG attachments, with caption information included. Submit information to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com or mail to P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158.