January is National Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness Month. In light of this, Calvary Lutheran Church has scheduled an education presentation for Jan. 30, from 6:30-7:30 pm. in their education wing. They encourage all to mark calendars and join them to learn about this “modern day slavery,” calling it one of the greatest social evils in a news release and vowing that the event will help everyone learn “what we can do together to put a stop to this injustice.” Calvary is located at 16151 Old Frederick Rd, at the Woodbine exit off I-70. For more info call the church at 410-489-5280. ALL are welcome.