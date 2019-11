Friendship Valley Elementary School students were surprised by a visit from three Baltimore Ravens players Monday morning, one day after beating the Cincinnati Bengals to improve to 7-2. From left, Nick Boyle, Matt Skura and Chris Wormley spoke to and answered questions from students at the Westminster school. Friendship Valley earned the visit by having the top participation rate in Carroll County in the Project ACES (Active Children Excel in School) Play 60 Challenge. (Courtesy CCPS)