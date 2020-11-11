‘Have Some Hope With Me’: Century High School Opening Knights prepare to debut ‘Quarantine Cabaret’

McHugh, who is now a junior at Century, has been involved with the school’s drama club since her freshman year. She’s since become secretary of the organization, which she — and just about everyone else in the troupe — describes as a family. However, she said, the club’s executive board has been struggling to keep everyone in the organization engaged and connected in a completely virtual environment. The club usually starts the year off with a picnic, where everyone can meet the new members, but they weren’t able to host one this year.