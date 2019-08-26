Q & A: Matthew Geiger, Mount Airy’s young face of politics, wants to 'be a voice for the voiceless’

A: I began my involvement in town politics back in 2017, when the town was divided over the issue of whether or not an individual could sell firearms out of his home. I spoke and listened at town hall meetings and took note of how impactful one person’s voice on the podium was. Unlike the higher levels of government, where the gatherings are more formal and less citizen-friendly, the town hall was a safe haven for everyday people to voice and advocate for change in their community.