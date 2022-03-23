Nonprofit founder Billy Lyve helps Carroll County kids to ‘Find Your Purpose’ via special trips, events

“Find Your Purpose” group visits Aquarium Billy Lyve, left, founder of the Westminster non-profit, “Find Your Purpose,” leads a group of children, accompanied by adults, on a trip to the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Admission for the children was paid by the non-profit, most of whom had never been to the Aquarium. “Find Your Purpose” holds special events for children once a month. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Eighteen kids, ranging in age from 2 to 16, and their families enjoyed a free trip to the National Aquarium in Baltimore over the weekend, courtesy of Billy Lyve and the nonprofit he runs, Find Your Purpose Inc., of Westminster.

For many, it was the first time they had visited to the popular attraction. And it was the second large field trip Lyve has organized, the first being an all-expenses-paid trip for 70 to Magic Elms Skate Rink in Hanover, Pennsylvania, last month.

“It is something different from they are used to,” Lyve said of the trips. “Some kids don’t leave Westminster and are stuck.”

The nonprofit’s mission is “to elevate and empower individuals of all ages through mentorship, experiential learning and entrepreneurship opportunities,” according to its website.

A Carroll County native, Lyve admits he was “one of the troublemakers” during his youth and was kicked out of school, eventually graduating from Gateway High School, an alternative educational setting designed to help high school students succeed in school.

Sitting in Westminster City Park on Tuesday, he casually pointed out places where his gang would meet for various reasons. Had it not been for the birth of his son, Skyler Williams, now 18, Lyve may have stayed on the path to “raise the crime rate,” he said.

“I went down the wrong road a very, very long time,” Lyve said. “I decided to turn my life around. I have no schooling [college], just life experiences.”

His experiences, he said, make him “real and authentic,” and allow him to relate more to youths who are “too cool” for anybody else to understand.

“They talk to us before anybody else,” Lyve said. “Why fight? Why drugs? It’s hard to relate. I grew up with violence, was kicked out of school, was a drug dealer. They trust us.”

Throughout his own son’s youth, Lyve has reached out to other young people by talking with them and organizing events such as dances and Easter egg hunts that are now under the umbrella of his nonprofit.

“This is nothing new. This is what we do,” said Williams, who helps with the nonprofit and at Lyve’s Wisdom Court recording studio, in Westminster. “Everything we do is for the community.”

Lyve enjoys hosting youth at his Westminster studio, where he helps them learn “recording, marketing, graphic arts,” as well as the “creative realm of entertainment, mixing and mashing.”

Judy Viers has only known Lyve a short time, about six months she guesses, but has quickly witnessed how his support has helped local young people, she said.

“My neighbor could sing, and he gave her the spotlight,” said Viers, of a talent show Lyve organized. “It was huge, giving her confidence.”

While his focus is on youth, Lyve supports everyone, Viers said.

“Billy takes the time to build people up,” Viers said. “He builds up kids and adults, too. It’s for everybody. Billy is one-of-a-kind.”

To fund his events, Lyve asks for attendees to pay a small admission fee for dances and talent shows, though the fees are optional. People have been generous, too, he said, and he typically does not have trouble collecting funds for small gatherings. Lyve would like to raise funds for more field trips — like the ones to the aquarium and the skating rink.

“Now, I want to do something bigger,” Lyve said. “For a spring fundraiser, I want to raise $7,500. That will get us halfway through the summer.”

The amount, he estimates, will cover the costs of admission, staff, any rental fees, food and souvenirs to both the Maryland Zoo and Port Discovery, with a third destination to be determined.

“It’s all about the kids,” said Tina Thomas, a Find Your Purpose board member and Westminster resident. “People trust him. I am grateful to be a part of it.”

Jessie and Brad Schaffer, of Westminster, said their children call Lyve “Uncle Billy.”

“He is always out trying to make a positive impact,” Brad Schaffer said. “We need more people like him. He is not just trying, he is doing stuff and getting kids off the street.”

Jessie Schaffer joked that she should run to the store to get Lvye a fruit rollup, a favorite treat of his.

“Fruit rollups or fruit snacks, it’s like a thing they do for me,” Lyve said. “It’s cool when people think about you, it shows how they feel about you.”