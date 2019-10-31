The second annual Pumpkin Carving for a Cause contest ran from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29 and raised more than $5,000 for the Carroll Hospital Auxiliary’s 60th annual Ball, according to a hospital news release. Participants involved Air Park Animal Hospital, Brook-Owen Real Estate, Paradiso Ristorante, state Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5, and Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick.