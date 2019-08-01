Nonprofit seeks local families to host high school exchange students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with community high schools around the USA, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries, including Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
ASSE students come looking to practice their English and experience American culture — food, sports, shopping and more, according to a news release from ASSE, which also notes the students share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families traditionally welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member. It can be a rich cultural experience for students and host families.
ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE, call the ASSE Eastern Regional Office at 1-800-677-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com. ASSE International (formerly American Scandinavian Student Exchange) is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, public benefit organization. ASSE is officially designated as an exchange visitor program by the United States Department of State.