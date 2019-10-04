A former Carroll County Public Schools health teacher put on a presentation about healthy hearts, including a real cow heart, at Runnymede Elementary School on Friday in an effort to teach the kids about healthy eating and exercise habits.
Pat Tarlow, who taught health at Robert Moton Elementary for 15 years and taught at Winfield Elementary last year before officially retiring, is now going around to various schools to make this heart health presentation, according to Alexandra Carhart, Runnymede’s health teacher.
Tarlow illustrates the presentation about the heart, lungs and trachea with a cow’s heart, lungs and trachea from a butcher, helping her show the students the importance of keeping their bodies healthy.
“This connected right into Project Aces, a program sponsored by Play 60 and the Baltimore Ravens,” Carhart said via email. “The program ends on Sunday. Next week students will return their booklets they have been filling out for two weeks (Sept. 23-Oct. 6). I give out prizes to the students in each class with the most amount of minutes for the two weeks.
“What we really stress to the kids is that Project Aces is supposed to be two weeks where we build healthy habits that we can have for life — not just for two weeks. We tell them to find something active that they enjoy doing so they can do it forever, because they like it.”