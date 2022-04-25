Free pickleball clinics kick off at Mount Airy’s Prospect Park

Eric Peart of Mt. Airy, listens as Pickleball instructor, Marc Austin explains the rules of the game as he leads an pickleball introductory class sponsored by the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, Saturday April 23, 2022. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

On a recent overcast morning, laughs emanated from the pickleball courts at Mount Airy’s Prospect Park as new players shook their heads in bafflement, trying to understand the sport’s lingo, from kitchen sink to second server.

“I think I just got it!” one of the 24 students of instructor Marc Austin exclaimed while others just smiled.

“This is a little confusing,” said Tom Walker, who was observing from the sidelines. The Mount Airy resident was wearing the wrong footwear, he said, but he was still interested in learning.

“I’ve played lots of tennis. This is a little different,” Walker mused. “It’s a combination of tennis and volleyball.”

Players rotated on and off courts, tossed balls, swung paddles, and did their best to learn the sport, new to most.

Austin, of Woodbine, is a certified pickleball instructor who teaches the sport for Howard County Recreation and Parks. Pickleball is actually a “bunch of different sports” combined, with elements of pingpong, tennis and baseball, as well as racquetball and badminton.

“It is just flat-out fun,” Austin said.

Originating in Seattle in 1965, pickleball is played by either two or four players who hit a ball similar to a Wiffle ball over a low net with solid rackets. It can be played inside or outside on pickleball courts or specially marked tennis courts.

“There are always people out here, every day of the week,” said Lynne Galletti, a Mount Airy council member who regularly drives by the Prospect Park courts.

Originally created as a street hockey court, the space was marked for three pickleball courts about two years ago, according to Michael Riegel, chairman of the town’s recreation and parks board. Now it’s used by both activities.

“A local group came to the town meeting and talked about pickleball,” Riegel said. “The court has gotten a lot more use since pickleball was added.”

The sport has grown in popularity the last two decades, Austin said, and in Maryland there’s been a significant growth in interest in the last four years. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, about 4.2 million people in the U.S. play the sport.

“I do get quite a bit of calls about pickleball,” said Nancy Hernandez, Mount Airy parks assistant.

The free clinic held Saturday in Mount Airy was the first of three in a series. The other two sessions are scheduled for May 22 and June 22.

“We are trying to do it on different days and different times of the week to get as many people as possible,” Austin said. “We seem to be getting good responses.”

Lucas Huang and Johanna Fong of Ellicott City came prepared for the session with their own paddles. The two had played once before with friends.

“They were super competitive, and we were out of our element,” Huang said. “We wanted to try it again with a noncompetitive program.”

Pam and Ray Italia of Mount Airy have friends who play pickleball, too, so they decided to give it a try.

“I think it will be fun. I was never good at tennis,” Pam said. “Ping pong I could do. We’ll see.”

Eric Peart of Mount Airy was feeling confident. “I don’t find it difficult at this point. Nothing hurts yet,” he said. “It looks like a very social, fun activity, especially for people retired and wanting to get out and enjoy themselves.”

Pickleball, Austin said, is “good for so many reasons.

“You exercise all different muscle groups, and it can be a very social sport. It is unique.”

Diane Jordan of New Market was so happy with the free clinic that she planned to buy her own paddle.

“I never knew anything about pickleball and decided to give it a try,” Jordan said. “Now I think I’m going to buy me a paddle. That’s how much fun I had.”

The Town of Mount Airy’s Recreation and Parks department will offer two more free Intro to Pickleball sessions: 1-2:30 p.m., May 22; and 6-7:30 p.m., June 22. All equipment will be provided, but those with their own paddles are asked to bring them.