‘A win-win for both of us’: Pickleball saves bounce house business at TownMall of Westminster

DeJesus, of Westminster, took over the businesses nearly four years ago. It was called Paradise of Fun where kids could also bounce around before DeJesus was handed the keys. He said it took a couple of years to get the place up and going but when it did, business was good. He would have about 25 to 30 parties a month with 200 kids in the 20,000 square feet of space. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, DeJesus saw less people and hosted less parties.