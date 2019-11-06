American Legion Carroll Post 31 announced the winners of this year’s Westminster Halloween Parade, judged by the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Westminster. Patti Jo Green was head judge of the parade, held Oct. 29, on Main Street in Westminster. Parade officials ask that all prizes be picked up at the post as soon as possible.
First place group went to Girl Scout Troop 942. Contempic School of Ballet took second.
First place float went to American Legion Auxiliary Post 31.
Ghost Riders with Reggie was named Scariest Group. Scariest individual went to Daniel Russell.
First place in the Judge’s Choice category went to Taylor Keeney. Second place went to the Tschirgi Family, followed by Brenna Noguera, Alexis Horichs, Maxwell Bruski, Nathan Russell, James Russell, Roman Loera and Carroll County 4-H.