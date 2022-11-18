Carroll County man accused of murdering, dismembering father has initial court appearance

The 29-year-old man accused of killing his father and dismembering the body in early October was quiet, but responsive, during an initial hearing Friday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse.

Ravi Pansuriya of Westminster was charged with first-degree murder after police said he killed and dismembered the body of 58-year-old Westminster doctor Maganbhai Madhubhai Pansuriya, whose remains were found on the shoulder of a road on Oct. 3.

Pansuriya appeared on video from the Carroll County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. Pansuriya’s eyes drifted downward then to the side as he was read his rights by Circuit Court Judge Maria Oesterreicher. After she finished, the suspect nodded and softly said, “OK.”

Public defender Alexander Cruickshank will represent Pansuriya in court proceedings. The suspect initially told public defenders he would be represented by private counsel in the case, said public defender Thomas Nugent.

After the issue of Pansuriya’s representation was settled, Carroll County State’s Attorney Melissa Hockensmith said Friday’s initial appearance was largely unnecessary, but added it is never bad for a subject to hear their rights again.

Oesterreicher said she went ahead with the hearing, “in an abundance of caution.”

Deputies from the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Maganbhai Pansuriya’s home after his wife reported him missing on Oct. 3. according to the statement of probable cause filed in the District Court of Maryland for Carroll County.

Investigators “observed what appeared to be possible human flesh” on the rear bumper of a truck registered to Maganbhai Pansuriya and a doormat in the home’s driveway. Deputies located blood throughout the home, including in the bathroom and garage. and also found “numerous tools” that appeared to have blood, tissue and hair on them in the garage.

Deputies also found clothing with suspected blood on them they say belonged to Ravi Pansuriya, according to the statement.

The statement of probable cause noted that video surveillance from a local Walmart confirmed that Ravi Pansuriya purchased an Ozark Trail brand hatchet on the morning of Oct. 3. The hatchet was found in the home.

Maganbhai Pansuriya had been licensed to practice medicine in Maryland since 1997. His license was on probation since May 17, according to the Maryland Board of Physicians, because of sexual misconduct allegations. As part of the probation, Maganbhai Pansuriya was banned from being alone with female staff, compelled to install a workplace monitor and was required to pay a $7,500 fine.