‘The last day to really pig out.’ Here’s where you can find pancake suppers in Carroll County to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

Pancakes of all varieties will be flipped this week, as many Carroll County churches celebrate Shrove Tuesday with traditional pancake suppers.
“Shrove Tuesday is the last day before the season of Lent, which is a time of fasting and penance to prepare for the celebration of Easter,” said the Rev. Eric Deibler of Calvary Lutheran Church in Mount Airy. “Basically, it is the last day to really pig out.”
Kenn deMoll, director of youth ministry at St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster, said the tradition happens every year on the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent in the Catholic Church. This year, Ash Wednesday is on March 2.
“A lot of the foods used to make pancakes were typically avoided and not consumed in the time before Easter,” deMoll said.
Deibler is originally from Central Pennsylvania, where Shrove Tuesday is celebrated with fasnachts, or doughnuts, not pancakes. Calvary has been hosting pancake dinners for more than 10 years, he said.
“A lot of people do pancakes. It is a little easier than doughnuts,” Deibler said. “In past years, we had maybe 100 people come. I expect this year will be a little smaller.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many Shrove Tuesday pancake suppers in 2021 and while people have expressed excitement about the return of the suppers, organizers don’t know what to expect for turnout.
“There are still plenty of folks concerned about meeting in large groups like that in small spaces,” Deibler said. “A significant portion of our population is older people.”
deMoll also does not expect to see the typical crowds of 500 that his church’s pancake supper has attracted in the past.
“If we have 200 to 300 people, I will feel pretty good about that,” deMoll said. “It is so weird planning stuff after COVID. It’s like a shot in the dark.”
At the Church of the Ascension in Westminster, organizers are offering take-out pancake suppers for the first time in its 20-plus years, according to Betsy Reinders, a member of St. Martha’s Guild, organizers of the church’s annual pancake supper.
“We are really doing it because of COVID and for people still uncomfortable coming in and gathering together,” Reinders said. “We’ve had between 100 and 250 people in past years.”
Reinders said that tables will be spaced apart and people will be socially distant in line. All volunteers will be wearing masks.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Reinders said. “We’re a little concerned going into this.”
She is confident in the group of volunteers helping and in the menu.
“Hahn’s sausage is always so good and we have a special applesauce recipe that’s very refreshing,” Reinders said. “The blueberry pancakes are divine. I love those.”
St. John’s pancake supper will offer Mickey Mouse-shaped pancakes, deMoll said, as well as traditional, blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes.
“We’ll have all the toppings, chocolate syrup, whip cream,” deMoll said. “We’ll load you up.”
The key ingredient is the community.
“I get the sense people want to reconnect,” deMoll said. “People have been looking forward to it.”
“It’s a great event and a lot of fun,” Deibler said. “It’s one last hurrah before the season of Lent.”
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Suppers:
Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, 5-7 p.m. Pancakes, sausage, fruit and drinks. Free-will offering to benefit youth programs.
Church of the Ascension, 23 N. Court St., Westminster. 5:30-7 p.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, applesauce. Eat-in or carryout available. $3 per child, $6 per adult, or $20 for a family of five or more.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
St. John Roman Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. 4-7 p.m. Pancakes, fruit and candy toppings, Hahn’s sausage, eggs, coffee, milk, orange juice. Take-out orders available. $6 per person or $30 per family suggested offering. 410-848-4744.