Letters: Students aren’t being indoctrinated, or taught history; Former Taneytown council candidate stands by offer; Westminster voters made their choice | READER COMMENTARY

Students aren’t being indoctrinated, or taught history
Chris Roemer’s May 15 opinion column (”Keep school curriculum decisions local because left won’t be satisfied with indoctrinating college students”) repeats the worn Republican argument that the left is threatening our way of life and that our children are in peril. This argument is ridiculous. The real threat is from not providing a quality education and trusting our children.
For the last several years, I have had the pleasure of taking US History classes at Carroll Community College. The classes are a mix of traditional credit students and experienced continuing education students. Historical discussions between different generations are stimulating. I find their viewpoints refreshing. But they have learned a difficult lesson. What they have been taught in Carroll County schools is very misleading. Many important historical events are not in the high school curriculum. The Tulsa Massacre, the Wilmington Coup, the story of the Freedom Riders and many more. They are not happy that they had to learn about these topics in college for the first time.
I learned in college in the 1970s that the history I was taught in high school was closer to fiction than fact. It is disappointing that 50 years later that it has not improved much. I also learned that colleges teach you how to think, not what to think. That is not indoctrination and is not a threat to our way of life.
Roemer claims he wants diversity in our faculty. But his attitude toward higher education guarantees that few teachers of color will come to Carroll County. We need an attitude change to attract teachers of color. We must create a curriculum that teaches real US history; the good, the bad and the ugly. It is not conservative or liberal. If we create an environment that is free from politics, diversity will follow.
History is furious debate informed by evidence and reason. Unlike Roemer, I am fully confident that our youth can make up their own minds. But they must be given accurate information. As a lifelong Republican and 30-year Carroll County resident, it is clear Carroll County is not able to create a good high school history curriculum. We are electing talking heads that pander to the extreme wing of the party. That is the real threat to our education system. not the liberal elite.
Austin Hewitt, Westminster
Former Taneytown council candidate stands by offer
When I wrote my letter to the editor in March, I said that “win or lose” I would let the readers know how the campaign came out for me. Here is my answer ...
While I did lose in the election, I feel that I was a winner in another way. Being on the forum opened doors for me that are showing promise even now.
Persons of interest and influence watched the forum and have talked with me. They want to know about my plan to get Taneytown up and moving.
I have told them what I stated at the forum. I will tell it to the City Council first. That way it cannot be waylaid by gossip. I still stand by my offer.
Barbara Cook, Taneytown
Westminster voters made their choice
In reading Christopher Tomlinson’s Monday column (”Republicans made election partisan in an effort to liberate ‘Wokeminster’ from liberal leaders”), I think he missed the fact that Mona Becker was elected by 63% of the voters in the Westminster mayoral election. Becker lives, and works in Westminster, and has experience in municipal government.
It seems to me that the folks governing Westminster in recent years are what the majority of voters in Westminster want. I don’t think “radical Democrats parachuted in and took over Westminster.” I think that Westminster has elected the kind of government it wants.
David Flora, Westminster