Letters: Students aren’t being indoctrinated, or taught history; Former Taneytown council candidate stands by offer; Westminster voters made their choice | READER COMMENTARY

For the last several years, I have had the pleasure of taking US History classes at Carroll Community College. The classes are a mix of traditional credit students and experienced continuing education students. Historical discussions between different generations are stimulating. I find their viewpoints refreshing. But they have learned a difficult lesson. What they have been taught in Carroll County schools is very misleading. Many important historical events are not in the high school curriculum. The Tulsa Massacre, the Wilmington Coup, the story of the Freedom Riders and many more. They are not happy that they had to learn about these topics in college for the first time.