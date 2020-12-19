Health Dept.: New Year’s resolutions during a pandemic

Contact your local gyms, studios, and senior centers to find out if they have virtual classes available to attend in the convenience of your own home. In addition to this, there are hundreds of online platforms that provide pre-recorded classes to complete at any time of day, or sometimes live virtual classes to take with others. Many of these online platforms offer free trials, so try a few of them out before committing to a membership. This gives you the opportunity to find classes that you enjoy most, whether it be yoga, Pilates, spin cycling, a running program, dancing, weight lifting, or something else!