Old Westminster Winery hosting music and tastings throughout Fourth of July weekend

Old Westminster Winery is inviting guests to celebrate the long weekend outdoors with live music and wine with an event that began Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday evening.
“Pack a picnic, enjoy the live music & sip from the land this Fourth of July Weekend,” the winery encouraged guests.
There will be live music for guests each day. It started with solo acoustic musician Matt McMullin on Friday evening, continues with Greg Kneller on Saturday evening and concludes with Chasing Autumn on Sunday while the winery is open 12-5 p.m.
Kneller is a Sykesville-based singer-songwriter who mixes vocals with acoustic guitar. Chasing Autumn, with roots in Eldersburg, is a group that boats original songs and and extensive list of covers. They list some of their influences as John Mayer, Gabe Bondoc and Dave Matthews Band.
The concerts are incorporating several coronavirus-related safety measures, asking guests to limit their groups to six people or less, including children and to not move tables and furniture, which are spaced for social distancing. Old Westminster’s staff will show guests to one of the facility’s outdoor tables.
Guests can peruse the full menu digitally online to decide one their order for tableside bottle service, and are welcomed to pack a picnic to accompany their drinks.
Inside common areas and restrooms, guests are asked to wear facial coverings. The property is dog-friendly and pups are welcome to enjoy the grassy area with their owner while leashed.
One of the winery’s new summer offerings is a 2019 Sauvignon Blanc grown at Bohemia Manor Farm in Cecil County, Maryland. They describe it’s aroma as white peach, lemon curd, Granny Smith apples, basil and freshly cut grass.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
“On the palate it shows flavors of lime juice and yellow pears with bracing acidity and creamy texture from aging on lees, finishing with soft bitterness. A timely harvest in September captured ripeness and freshness from the vineyard,” the winery wrote in a social media post announcing its launch.
Old Westminster Winery is located at 1550 Old Westminster Road. More information about the 4th of July Weekend events are available at “Old Westminster Winery” on Facebook or at oldwestminster.com/events.