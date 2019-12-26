Whether you’d prefer to start the new decade with more of a whisper or a bang, there are too many options for New Year’s Eve to list.
If a special meal at your favorite local restaurant or live music at your favorite local bar are your speed, there are many great ways to support local venues.
For those looking for a funky theme or a family-friendly activity, below are four options for a few out-of-the-ordinary activities for Dec. 31.
Bowl in the new year in Greenmount
Throughout the day and evening of Dec. 31, Greenmount Bowl will be open for those would rather ring in the new year with the sound of crashing pins.
They have both duckpin and tenpin lanes. “Many of these time slots sell out, so book early!” the owners warn. To book a lane, call 410-374-6211. Family party shifts start at 1 p.m. The last one is available at 9 p.m. Ball Drop shifts start at 10:30 p.m. and run through 12:30 a.m.
Family Party packages are $17 per person and include unlimited bowling, shoe rental and a countdown and cider toast. The Ball Drop package is $25 per person and includes unlimited bowling, shoe rental, champagne toast, party favors, pizza and soda.
Both include disco lights and music.
More info is available by visiting Greenmount Bowl on Facebook or calling 410-374-6211.
Countdown early at the library
A tradition for several years has been the Carroll County Public Library’s New Years at Noon, which gives the younger folks a chance to celebrate without staying up too far past their bedtime.
The parties will be held at five branches around the county. Each party includes crafts, games, music, and dancing until the big countdown to 12 noon.
Taneytown, Eldersburg and North Carroll Branches will start their festivities at 11 a.m. Mount Airy and Westminster will start at 11:30 a.m. Some events may require kids to register beforehand.
For more information, visit library.carr.org under “Programs” or call your individual branch.
Go Gatsby in Mount Airy
Memories Charcoal House in Mount Airy is taking advantage of the reemergence of the ’20s with a Roaring Twenties Party complete with costume contest.
The evening includes dinner specials, drinks and dancing with no cover charge. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and DJ PK taking to the tables at 8:15 p.m. Toast the new year with champagne at midnight.
For more information, find “Memories House” on Facebook or call 301-829-2264.
Ballroom dance the night away in Westminster
The Dancing Made Easy dance studio in Westminster is hosting an New Years Eve Dance in Westminster.
It’s a formal affair and men should plan to wear a tuxedo or dark coat.
Tickets are $57 per person and include light fare, desserts and a champagne toast at midnight as well as the evening of dancing. The evening runs from 9 p.m. to “whenever.”
For more information, visit “Dancing Made Easy” on Facebook or call 410-857-4368.