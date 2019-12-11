If visions of sugarplums dance in your head during December, it might be time to go see “The Nutcracker," performed by the Carroll County Dance Center, where a Sugar Plum Fairy, a mouse king, toy soldiers and more will dance across the stage.
The Tchaikovsky Christmas classic has been a tradition at the for the dancers since 2003 and returns for a 17th year on Sunday, Dec. 15. There are two performances at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the historic Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, at 195 Stock Street in Hanover, Pennsylvania. Doors open a half hour before each performance.
Tickets when purchased in advance are $28 for adults, $25 for children 10 and under and $35 for preferred seating. Prices increase by $4 if tickets are purchased on the day of the performance.
They can be purchased by calling the box office at 717-637-7086 or emailing Administrator@TheEich.org. A link to purchase online is available at CarrollCountyDanceCenter.com.
Artistic Director Megan Logee said its an honor to be a tradition in the community.
“We have built an audience, and we have people who come back year after year,” she said. "It’s just part of their holiday time tradition to come and see our production of ‘The Nutcracker.’”
The Carroll County Dance Center has been teaching students since 1990 and performing “The Nutcracker” since 2003. Logee was a student herself during the first performance and has been involved nearly every year since.
“It’s fun to watch the children as they grow,” she said. “When they were young, they looked at those soloist roles and those soloist people as a dream. And now, each year they move up and they get to come in and fill those soloist roles.”
Dancers range from age 6 to adult. This year, former students who have gone on to college programs or professional careers in dance are returning to fill some of the solo roles in the show. Logee said it has been an exciting opportunity for the younger dancers to learn from them.
Joining the Carroll dancers are guest artists formerly with American Ballet Theatre, as well as dancers from surrounding counties including Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, and Howard.
“That’s a real treat for our dancers to see professionals up close in person, doing what they do,” she said.
Auditions were held in August and they began rehearsing in September.
More information about the Carroll County Dance Center is available on Facebook at “Carroll County Dance Center & Ballet Conservatory” or CarrollCountyDanceCenter.com.
If you go
What: “The Nutcracker” performed by the Carroll County Dance Center and special guests
When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
Where: Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Tickets: Call the box office at 717-637-7086 or email Administrator@TheEich.org. A link to purchase online is available at CarrollCountyDanceCenter.com.