Nobert Bayelle was only 8 years old when his family had to flee their home country of Cameroon, eventually settling in Taneytown. Now he’s a certified personal trainer, and he offered weekly free outdoor group fitness training sessions in the summer at Taneytown’s Memorial Park. The sessions have been so well received by the community that Bayelle was the recipient of the 2019 Karen Feroli Community Champion Award from the Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County. The annual award is given to organizations or individuals who make significant contributions to improving the health and quality of life in the community.