A pair of young boxers compete in a bout during the Mad House Boxing & G-Upnation 1st Annual Spring Brawl on Saturday, May 18. (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

From spooky Halloween-themed yards to solemn tributes to fallen veterans to local individuals’ impressive accomplishments, there have been plenty of stories worth telling in the neighborhoods of Carroll County in 2019. Here’s a look back at some of our favorites.

Actor Andrew Spriggs signs a movie poster during a cast party before the premiere of "Heroin Still Kills," at Carroll Community College in Westminster Jan. 22, 2019. (Dylan Slagle)

The "Heroin Still Kills” film, a sequel of sorts to the education film “Heroin Kills” released 20 years ago, premiered on Jan. 22 at Carroll Community College. The film tells the story of a local girl and how her addiction grew from prescription pain pills to heroin use.

Mad House Boxing's Nick Battaglia, a 16-year-old boxer from Finksburg, right, battles with Star City Boxing's Alexander DeAlba of Reading, Pa., during the Mad House Boxing & G-Upnation 1st Annual Spring Brawl on Saturday, May 18. (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

Mad House Boxing Club, with G-Upnation, hosted the inaugural Spring Brawl and Crab Feast in Eldersburg on May 18, showcasing the talent, abilities and skills of young fighters who came from Baltimore, Pennsylvania and, of course, Carroll County. A feast of all-you-can-eat Maryland crabs was offered as well.

Nobert Bayelle leads participants in stretching exercises during his BFIT 4 LIFE outdoor fitness training class at Taneytown Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 12. Bayelle is the recipient of the 2019 Karen Feroli Community Champion Award in partnership for a Healthier Carroll County for organizing the free outdoor group exercise events. (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

Nobert Bayelle was only 8 years old when his family had to flee their home country of Cameroon, eventually settling in Taneytown. Now he’s a certified personal trainer, and he offered weekly free outdoor group fitness training sessions in the summer at Taneytown’s Memorial Park. The sessions have been so well received by the community that Bayelle was the recipient of the 2019 Karen Feroli Community Champion Award from the Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County. The annual award is given to organizations or individuals who make significant contributions to improving the health and quality of life in the community.
Jason Bates of Winfield assembles, stains and applies polyurethane to custom bird feeders.

Jason Bates of Winfield was born with complex congenital heart defects, and he’s had eight heart surgeries. When was born, doctors told his parents he might not live to be 3 years old. But now he helps run a small family business, Bates Boozy Birds. The custom bird feeders and dispensers they designed and started making in March are made from solid oak with liquor bottles. Jason does the assembling, staining and polyurethane.

Westminster Stingrays Swim Team Coach Wendy Schneider encourages Landon Hawkins as he goes airborne into the pool. (Scott Belgrave / HANDOUT)

Friendships made at the community pool can often last a lifetime. Just ask someone on the Westminster Stingrays Swim Team. This summer, celebrating the team’s 30-year anniversary, team members reflected on its history and all the friendships born at the water.

Residents of Lorien Taneytown, from left, Jean Demuth, Doris Eckard and Barbara Ring work on the flag, which is made of 1,500 plastic red, white, and blue toy soldiers. (Courtesy Photo / HANDOUT)

The Taneytown History Museum, which celebrated its 15th birthday in August, is displaying a unique symbol of patriotism created by the residents of Lorien Taneytown assisted living facility, with the help of members of the Taneytown Lions Club. About 1,872 toy soldiers painted red, white, and blue were mounted on a 24-by-40-inch piece of plywood to replicate the flag of the United States. Upon completion, the piece was gifted to the museum.

Marlies Blackford (left) and her daughter, Annalies, concentrate on their paintings as Marco patiently provides their canvases. (Phil Grout-for Carroll County Ti/Carroll County Times)

Humans and horses bonded by painting with non-toxic, temporary paint at the Canvas in Motion event at Happy on Hooves, a horse farm in Hampstead this September. The session enabled participants to paint on the horses in an experience that is described as therapeutic for both horses and people.

Anna Finneran works on the haunted graveyard in the backyard of her family's home in Eldersburg Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The Finnerans have welcomed visitors to their haunted graveyard for 12 years and collect canned goods for the hungry. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Residents throughout the county decked out their homes in October with spooky decorations, in the spirit of Halloween. Here, Anna Finneran works on the haunted graveyard in the backyard of her family’s home in Eldersburg. The Finnerans have welcomed visitors to their haunted graveyard for 12 years and collect canned goods for the hungry.

One of the armed forces wreaths ready to be placed at Pine Grove Chapel in Mt. Airy Saturday afternoon. It's one of 15 Wreaths Across America ceremonies being held across Carroll County in conjunction with the national wreath-laying ceremony to honor deceased military that takes place at Arlington National Cemetery and some 2,000 cemeteries across all 50 states and abroad. (Doug Kapustin For Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Throughout America and here in Carroll County, community members took the time to thank veterans who have fought to preserve our rights by placing wreaths on graves, all on the same date and time: noon on Dec. 14. It’s a simple mission: to remember, honor and teach. Wreaths Across America has expanded its Carroll presence in recent years, and now there are more than a dozen local cemeteries that participate.

Miller Davis, left, and Bruce Darsch were among the dozen Carroll County locals who traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, in late September to help rebuild three families' homes that were damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. (Courtesy photo / HANDOUT)

A dozen local residents traveled from Westminster Church of the Brethren to Jacksonville, Florida, in late September for a week filled with hard work — but laughter, too — as they labored to rebuild three homes for families in need. Some Floridians are still dealing with damage resulting from Hurricane Irma, a category 4 storm that hit in September 2017.

