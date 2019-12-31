From spooky Halloween-themed yards to solemn tributes to fallen veterans to local individuals’ impressive accomplishments, there have been plenty of stories worth telling in the neighborhoods of Carroll County in 2019. Here’s a look back at some of our favorites.
The "Heroin Still Kills” film, a sequel of sorts to the education film “Heroin Kills” released 20 years ago, premiered on Jan. 22 at Carroll Community College. The film tells the story of a local girl and how her addiction grew from prescription pain pills to heroin use.
Mad House Boxing Club, with G-Upnation, hosted the inaugural Spring Brawl and Crab Feast in Eldersburg on May 18, showcasing the talent, abilities and skills of young fighters who came from Baltimore, Pennsylvania and, of course, Carroll County. A feast of all-you-can-eat Maryland crabs was offered as well.
Nobert Bayelle was only 8 years old when his family had to flee their home country of Cameroon, eventually settling in Taneytown. Now he’s a certified personal trainer, and he offered weekly free outdoor group fitness training sessions in the summer at Taneytown’s Memorial Park. The sessions have been so well received by the community that Bayelle was the recipient of the 2019 Karen Feroli Community Champion Award from the Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County. The annual award is given to organizations or individuals who make significant contributions to improving the health and quality of life in the community.
Jason Bates of Winfield was born with complex congenital heart defects, and he’s had eight heart surgeries. When was born, doctors told his parents he might not live to be 3 years old. But now he helps run a small family business, Bates Boozy Birds. The custom bird feeders and dispensers they designed and started making in March are made from solid oak with liquor bottles. Jason does the assembling, staining and polyurethane.
Friendships made at the community pool can often last a lifetime. Just ask someone on the Westminster Stingrays Swim Team. This summer, celebrating the team’s 30-year anniversary, team members reflected on its history and all the friendships born at the water.
The Taneytown History Museum, which celebrated its 15th birthday in August, is displaying a unique symbol of patriotism created by the residents of Lorien Taneytown assisted living facility, with the help of members of the Taneytown Lions Club. About 1,872 toy soldiers painted red, white, and blue were mounted on a 24-by-40-inch piece of plywood to replicate the flag of the United States. Upon completion, the piece was gifted to the museum.
Humans and horses bonded by painting with non-toxic, temporary paint at the Canvas in Motion event at Happy on Hooves, a horse farm in Hampstead this September. The session enabled participants to paint on the horses in an experience that is described as therapeutic for both horses and people.
Residents throughout the county decked out their homes in October with spooky decorations, in the spirit of Halloween. Here, Anna Finneran works on the haunted graveyard in the backyard of her family’s home in Eldersburg. The Finnerans have welcomed visitors to their haunted graveyard for 12 years and collect canned goods for the hungry.
Throughout America and here in Carroll County, community members took the time to thank veterans who have fought to preserve our rights by placing wreaths on graves, all on the same date and time: noon on Dec. 14. It’s a simple mission: to remember, honor and teach. Wreaths Across America has expanded its Carroll presence in recent years, and now there are more than a dozen local cemeteries that participate.
A dozen local residents traveled from Westminster Church of the Brethren to Jacksonville, Florida, in late September for a week filled with hard work — but laughter, too — as they labored to rebuild three homes for families in need. Some Floridians are still dealing with damage resulting from Hurricane Irma, a category 4 storm that hit in September 2017.