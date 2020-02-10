“Art was my first real hobby and interest and when I was a kid,” Close Jr. said. “I wanted to be an artist and I would have stayed with art, but then I really got into science. My sister [Sherry] stuck with it much longer. We both used to draw and paint. My dad gave oil painting lessons weekly to my aunt, and we would come along. I did butterfly and moth drawings for entomology when I was in 4-H. My sister was much better. She did charcoal and pencil drawings of wildlife that looked like it was straight out of art school.”