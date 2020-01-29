According to History.com, “The celebration of Black History Month began as ‘Negro History Week,’ which was created in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson, a noted African American historian, scholar, educator and publisher. It became a month-long celebration in 1976. The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.”
The Student Government Association of Silver Oak Academy is sponsoring the seventh annual Black History Month celebration Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the W.E.B. Du Bois Economic Center on the school grounds, at 999 Crouse Mill Road in Keymar. Members of the community are welcome to attend.
Steven Lockard, superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools, will give the welcoming address. Jean Lewis, president of the Carroll branch of the NAACP, will give greetings.
The program will include motivational speaker Sheneè Woodson — author of “The Miniseries of Me,” a collection of short stories, founder of His Favor Ministries, and editor of His Favor Magazine — and the Rev. Kenny Mitchell, pastor of Immanuel Temple of Praise Church in Walkersville, who will impart words of wisdom to student-athletes.
Antonio Tobias Mendez, a Maryland artist and sculptor — who has created, among others, several statues of Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American appointed to the Supreme Court — will give a PowerPoint presentation.
Wendell Poindexter, director of the Arts Center at Frederick Community College, will give a PowerPoint presentation on the art department at the college.
Daryl Boffman will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the black national anthem. Musical selections will include a performance by the Manchester Valley High School choir, under the directions of Laura Warner, as well as songs by Jordan Costley from Westminster High School, and a duet by Marvin Mills and Mile Montgomery. Troy Salmond, a Christian rapper, and gospel rapper Trevon will also perform.
A display of black memorabilia, courtesy of Belva King, and several artworks by Poindexter will be available for viewing in the lobby.
The Silver Oak Academy Student Government Association will honor Ruth Onley with a lifetime achievement award. Olney, who is 105 years young, will be presented with a plaque, flowers and a cake. To commemorate the moment, she will be serenaded by piano player John Onley, Pastor Ernest Thomas, Pastor Lawrence Bryant, William Hall and Bob Onley.
Students in the Culinary Arts program will serve refreshments in the lobby.
Donations will be graciously accepted at the door. For more information, contact Sheila Leatherby at 410-775-1745, ext. 6243.
St. James to hold Bag and Basket Bingo
A Bag and Basket Bingo to benefit St. James Lutheran Church will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Union Bridge Community Center, at 4470 Ladiesburg Road.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. The ticket price includes 20 games. Additional games, specials and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
All baskets are filled with an assortment of delights. There are a limited number of tickets to be sold, so get yours early!
A donation of canned food or personal hygiene products to the St. James Food Pantry will earn you a free raffle ticket.
To purchase tickets, contact Stephanie at 410-635-6872 or Pam at 410-861-5567.
