Then there was the third annual Mayor on the Square, where New Windsor’s own Mayor Neal Roop conducted business in the square (in spite of the cold) to accept donations of non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products and coats in conjunction with Sheppard Staff in November followed by the Taneytown Police Departments Pack the Police Car. Event in mid-December. These two events raised awareness of families in need. It was “guestimated” that between the two events a total of 8 tons of non-perishable food was collected. Their efforts restocked the New Windsor food bank, as well as Taneytown Elementary School food bank and Runnymede Elementary School food bank.