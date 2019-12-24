It’s hard to believe this is the last column I will write for 2019. 2020 is about a week away, and with the turning of the calendar comes a new decade.
It’s hard to believe the year is over. It’s even harder to fathom the 21st century is already 20 years old. Yes, I am old enough to have lived through the Y2K bug buzz!
As I look back on all the West Carroll events I wrote about in my column, I am amazed by the abundance of events coordinated by members of the community to raise awareness of a variety of projects they are passionate about while bringing residents together. I am humbled by the simple acts of kindness I have witnessed since becoming a correspondent.
The Dream Big Union Bridge organization teamed up with local businesses to hold the second annual Duck Derby this past May, at the Little Pipe Creek Walking Trail in Union Bridge. A total of 300 rubber ducks, “adopted” for the race by members of the community, were set afloat on the creek. While more than 75 spectators cheered them on, the ducks made their way down the creek to the finish line. Proceeds from this popular fundraiser went to continue the group’s efforts to connect neighbors and businesses, and to “celebrate, beautify, and improve” Union Bridge.
Taneytown Terrier Trials was hosted by Erich Bender. His Jack Russell terrier, Oscar Delarusel — a Taneytown ambassador, having undergone training in 2017 — took part in several of the events. Bender hosted the event in an effort to bring awareness to Russell Rescue (www.russellrescue.com/), something he is most passionate about.
The 36th annual National Night Out took place in August. Locally, events went on in Taneytown and New Windsor, with local businesses and state and local government agencies participating. This was Taneytown’s fourth year participating and New Windsor’s 10th (Union Bridge joins with New Windsor for this event).
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Boy Scouts Court of Honor in which one local Scout troop had not one but seven Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout after each took on projects that benefited their communities.
Then there was the third annual Mayor on the Square, where New Windsor’s own Mayor Neal Roop conducted business in the square (in spite of the cold) to accept donations of non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products and coats in conjunction with Sheppard Staff in November followed by the Taneytown Police Departments Pack the Police Car. Event in mid-December. These two events raised awareness of families in need. It was “guestimated” that between the two events a total of 8 tons of non-perishable food was collected. Their efforts restocked the New Windsor food bank, as well as Taneytown Elementary School food bank and Runnymede Elementary School food bank.
These are just a few of the many events that went on in West Carroll in 2019. I look forward to helping tip the scales in favor of kindness and the spirit of giving in 2020.
May the joys of the holiday season (no matter what ones your family celebrates) be yours. For 2020, as the poem, “I Wish You Enough” says, I wish you enough sun to keep your attitude bright.”
Happy holidays and a blessed new year!
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.