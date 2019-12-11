The community is invited to the Atlee House, at 120 Water St. in New Windsor, to relish in holiday cheer.
Enjoy hot drinks, cookies and photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will also read some stories. Please consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy for New Windsor families in need.
Drew Shofner, lead pastor for the Church at Severn Run (owner of the Atlee House), said, “We’re excited to meet [the community] and for [the community] to see our vision for the event space that we hope the Atlee House can be in the community.”
Registration is requested but not required. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-at-atlee-tickets-82868535019. This is a free community event.
National Wreaths Across America Day
The Wreaths Across America event is slated for Saturday, Dec. 14 promptly at noon across several cemeteries in Carroll County.
Tammy Ray, community relations manager of Babylon Vault Company and coordinator of ceremonies at several of those cemeteries, said, “[We are] very grateful to the community for their support. The youth of Carroll County have embraced this event in a big way reflecting the Wreaths Across America mission, ‘Remember, Honor, and Teach.' ”
For more information on what cemeteries are included this year, contact Ray by phone at 410-848-0393.
Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces
Counting today, there are just four days left to vote for your favorite in the annual Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces sponsored by the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association.
Stop in to view the trees and cast your vote at the Taneytown branch of NWSB Bank, at 222 E. Baltimore St. Proceeds benefit the Taneytown Heritage and Museum.
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. Winners will be announced Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Dream Big Union Bridge upcoming events
Dream Big Union Bridge, a community organization “Connecting Neighbors and Businesses to Celebrate, Beautify, and Improve our Historic Town” will enjoy a very busy December with several events planned.
The third annual Christmas Home Decorating contest is in full swing. All displays entered will be judged Dec. 17. Winners will be announced Dec. 20.
All participants and winners will be displayed on the Dream Big Union Bridge Facebook page. For more information on this event, contact Pennie Larson at 301-467-8820 or Pam Fink at 410-259-3848.
For anyone interested in caroling, there will be caroling at Shriner’s Court, at 550 Shriner Court in Union Bridge, on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Caroling through town is slated for Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. All members of the community are invited to participate.
On Dec. 23, the community is invited to come out to assist children with gift selections and gift wrapping at St James Lutheran Church, at 14 S. Benedum St. in Union Bridge. This event starts at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on Dream Big Union Bridge, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DreamBigUnionBridge/.
Fruit sale to benefit Taneytown Lions Club
The last two days to pick up fresh fruit from the Taneytown Lions Club are this weekend.
Hours are Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fruits include navel oranges, red grapefruit, tangelos, tangerines and mixed fruit.
For more information or questions, contact Gary Smith at 443-244-7848 or Charlie Spielman at 443-823-80447.
Don’t forget — Pack the Police Car campaign
Bring your donations to either one of the dropoff spots at Kennie’s Markets, at 11 Grand Drive, or Food Lion, at 511 E. Baltimore St., Dec. 15 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can’t make it that day? Donations of canned goods and cash can be dropped off at the Taneytown Police Station any time before Dec. 15.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.