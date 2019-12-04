The Wreaths Across America event is slated for Saturday, Dec. 14 promptly at noon across 15 cemeteries in Carroll County.
Tammy Ray, Babylon Vault Company’s community relations manager and coordinator of ceremonies, said, “[We are] very grateful to the community for their support. We’ve had fabulous response.”
Ray went on to say, “We are thrilled to be part of Wreaths Across America and to expand the approved cemetery list this year. We will be honoring almost 1,500 veterans. We are planning to grow the cemetery list more next year.”
There is still a need for colorguards, buglers and wreath sponsors, as well as members of the community to come out to honor our fallen heroes.
Ray said, “We’re looking for the community to come out to participate and witness the ceremonies as shoulder to shoulder we honor our hometown veterans."
For more information please call Ray at 410-848-0393.
Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces
The annual Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces sponsored by the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association is ongoing now through Dec. 14 at the Taneytown branch of NWSB Bank, at 222 E. Baltimore St.
Stop in to view the trees, wreaths, and centerpieces, and cast your vote for your favorite tree, wreath or centerpiece. Proceeds benefit the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association.
While there, check out the White House ornament, available for purchase, during the event. They cost just $23 each and can be ordered by contacting Fairy Flickinger at 410-756-2245. Ms. Flicking will also be at the Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces event.
Santa to visit New Windsor
The New Windsor fire company will be giving Santa a lift around town again this year.
Santa will visit these areas by way of fire engine at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Dec. 5: Glen View Drive, Overbrook Drive, Smiley Drive
- Dec. 11: Atlee Ridge, Hallowell Drive, Clear Ridge Road, Uniontown
- Dec. 16: Blue Ridge Manor, Springdale Village, The Reserve at New Windsor
- Dec. 19: Rain/snow date
Don’t forget about Stuff the Police Car
After accepting New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop’s challenge to raise more than three tons of food to benefit local school food banks, Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz will be out and about having teamed up with the Taneytown Police Department for their second annual Stuff the Police Car fundraiser. Mayor Wantz will split his time between the two locations. Members of the City Council will also be on hand to help out throughout the day.
Bragging rights go to the mayor who brings in the greatest amount of donated items. Bring your donations to either one of the dropoff spots at Kennie’s Markets, at 11 Grand Drive, or Food Lion, at 511 E. Baltimore St., Dec. 15 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can’t make it that day? Donations of canned goods and cash can be dropped off at the Taneytown Police Station any time from now until Dec. 15.
