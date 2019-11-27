For those who hope to see Taneytown get the bragging rights, bring your donations to either one of the dropoff spots at Kennie’s Markets, at 11 Grand Drive, or Food Lion, at 511 E. Baltimore St., on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mayor Bradley Wantz will split his time between the two locations as he teams up with the Taneytown police for their second annual Stuff the Police Car fundraiser. Members of the City Council will also be on hand to help out throughout the day.