It will be a meeting of the mayors in a phenomenal fight to restock local food banks. New Windsor’s mayor has challenged Taneytown’s mayor, and the challenge was accepted.
Mayor Neal Roop held his annual Mayor on the Square event in New Windsor last Friday to solicit donations for the New Windsor food bank.
For those who hope to see Taneytown get the bragging rights, bring your donations to either one of the dropoff spots at Kennie’s Markets, at 11 Grand Drive, or Food Lion, at 511 E. Baltimore St., on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mayor Bradley Wantz will split his time between the two locations as he teams up with the Taneytown police for their second annual Stuff the Police Car fundraiser. Members of the City Council will also be on hand to help out throughout the day.
Can’t make it that day? Donations of nonperishable, nonexpired food items will be accepted at the Taneytown Police Station, at 120 E. Baltimore St., any time until Dec. 15.
The donation wishlist includes peanut butter, jelly, canned fruits, canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, ramen noodles, fruit rollups, breakfast sweets, cereal, oatmeal, stuffing mix, and bottled water. Can’t decide what to donate? Cash will help in a big way!
Taneytown police Officer Steven Sakadales said last year it took 8-10 police cars to get the donations back to the police station. He is hoping to exceed that amount this year. When asked what kind of challenge the department wanted to present to the Taneytown community he said, “Taneytown is such a close and caring community, it’s really hard to challenge our community because they always knock it out of the park. These kinds of events would not be nearly as successful without our community members.”
All donations go to local food banks, including at Taneytown Elementary School and Runnymede Elementary School.
When asked if Taneytown would win, Wantz said, “I think that more than three tons is a very reasonable expectation! We have a very strong and compassionate community who look out for each other year-round! I think Mayor Roop will be pleasantly surprised at our success!”
Union Bridge Fire Company to host public breakfast
A public breakfast, slated for Dec. 8, from 7 to 11:30 a.m., will be held at the fire hall, at 8 W. Locust St. in Union Bridge.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, hominy, pudding, potatoes, biscuits, muffins, fruit, orange juice, tea, and coffee.
The cost is $9 for adults or $4 for kids ages 6-12. Kids younger than 6 eat free! Carryout is available for $10.
For more information, email co8@ubfc8.org.
