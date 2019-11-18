If you want to simply read about apple pie (or pies in general), you can find a plethora of titles on Goodreads.com. But if you want something to feed your taste buds that is aromatic and simply delicious, consider the American Legion Pie Auction, slated for this Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Hesson-Snider American Legion Post No. 120 Auxiliary will hold its annual pie auction at the Legion Hall, at 9 Broad St. in Taneytown. A professional auctioneer will take your bids starting at 7 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring a homemade or store-bought pie to the event (please drop pies off by 6 p.m.).
Proceeds from the event will benefit veteran’s programs. Monetary donations are appreciated as well.
After the auction, a DJ will provide musical entertainment. A variety of refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information, contact Brenda Stonesifer at 410-259-6861.
Church offering holiday gift ideas
The holiday gift-giving season is upon us. If you have names on your list that seem hard to buy for, why not give them a gift certificate?
Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ is currently taking orders for gift certificates to Texas Roadhouse. Gift certificates can be purchased in a variety of denominations, but hurry — the deadline to place orders and pay is this Sunday, Nov. 24.
Contact Bob Miller at 443-789-7035 or whsalum64@yahoo.com to place your order and arrange payment.
You can get another gift checked off when you order from the Emanuel (Baust) UCC annual Cookie Sale.
Cookie choices include chocolate chip, ginger snaps, peanut butter and oatmeal raisin. But there are also black walnut, cranberry orange, spritz and the ever-popular sugar cookies. Peanut butter chocolate fudge and maple walnut fudge are also available to order.
Diabetic and gluten-free items will be available by special order. Cookies are $5 a dozen. Fudge is $6 a pound ($3.50 for half a pound). All orders are due by Dec. 8. Don’t be left out! Get your order in early!
Orders can be emailed to Sandy Stonesifer at sandys46@netscape.com or by calling your order in to Sandy at 410-857-0416. Cookies can be picked up Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the church hall, at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Westminster.
Christmas Star Bazaar
St. Joseph Catholic Church’s annual Christmas Star Bazaar is the perfect opportunity to get some holiday shopping done.
The 31st annual event will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 44 Frederick St. in Taneytown, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the huge selection of crafts from a variety of vendors. Choose your favorite baked goods at the bake table.
Breakfast sandwiches (egg and sausage) or lunch items are available for purchase. The lunch menu includes fresh fried oyster sandwiches, barbecue, hot dogs and homemade soups. Takeout is available.
For more information or vendor space, call 410-756-6758.
St. James Lutheran Church hosting bingo
St. James Lutheran Church will host a Basket Bingo at the Union Bridge Community Center, at 4470 Ladiesburg Road, this Saturday, Nov. 23.
Bring a canned food item or a hygiene item to donate and receive a free raffle ticket. The raffle drawing is for a Longaberger basket. The price of each ticket is $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Only 130 tickets are available. The cost of each ticket includes 20 games.
There will be specials, raffles and extra games available for purchase.
To purchase tickets, contact Stephanie at 410-635-6872 or Pam at 410-861-5567. Space is limited, so get your tickets in advance!
Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces
The annual Holiday of Trees, Wreaths, and Centerpieces, sponsored by the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association, starts today, Nov. 20, through Dec. 14 at the Taneytown branch of NWSB Bank, at 222 E. Baltimore St.
Stop in to view the trees and cast your vote for your favorite tree, wreath or centerpiece. Proceeds benefit the Taneytown Heritage and Museum.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.