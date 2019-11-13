According to their website, www.caringandsharingmd.org, “The Mission of The Caring and Sharing Ministries is to provide ecumenical fellowship and a shared community ministry through opportunities for religious education and local ecumenical liturgical services; to fund raise and provide financial and volunteer support for ecumenical community ministries such as the Carpenter’s Table, the Community Needs Fund, The Community Food Bank, Vacation Bible School, and others as determined by need."