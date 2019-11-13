It will be “business as usual” on the square in New Windsor when Mayor Neal Roop holds his fourth annual food drive to benefit the New Windsor Food Bank.
Roop said, “I will be on doing my Mayor on the Square Food Drive on Friday, November 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Main Street. Rain, snow, sleet or shine. Along with the New Windsor Lions Club, we will be collecting coats for Shepherd’s Staff.”
Canned food, nonperishable food, personal care products, and monetary donations will be accepted. All donations benefit the New Windsor Food Bank.
Roop also put out a challenge to the mayors of Taneytown and Union Bridge to see which mayor collects the most for their local community food banks.
To the community, Roop says, “Let’s gitter done! Help me reach 3 ton!”
Family dinner to benefit Sober Truth
The fourth annual family dinner to benefit Sober Truth will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 32 W. Baltimore St. in Taneytown on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m.
This year’s dinner theme is Western. Tickets are $35 for adults or $12 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger eat free.
The menu, provided by Silver Oak Academy’s culinary program, includes sweet and tangy pork barbecue, southwest chicken barbecue, vegetarian chili, brown sugar baked beans, red-skinned potato salad, pepper slaw, cucumber and tomato chopped salad, and roasted cornbread with honey. For the kids, there will be a Little Buckaroos buffet including pig in a blanket, barbecue chicken drumsticks, and macaroni and cheese. A variety of dessert options include apple, pumpkin, cherry, and chocolate peanut butter pie, served with vanilla ice cream.
There will be a silent auction, activities for the kids, pony rides, and a photo booth ($5 fee). Photos come with a picture frame to decorate. Sober Truth T-shirts will be available for purchase. Music will be provided by a local DJ.
Sober Truth offers a treatment program for people suffering from addiction.
For more information or purchase tickets call 443-918-8592 or visit realsober.org to purchase tickets online.
Caring and Sharing to host Thanksgiving Dinner
Caring and Sharing Ministries will host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixin’s Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post at 9 Broad St. in Taneytown.
The menu includes turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie.
All members of the community are welcome. But please register in advance by calling 410-756-6626 or 443-340-1000. Those looking for a volunteer opportunity are welcome to register to work the event.
According to their website, www.caringandsharingmd.org, “The Mission of The Caring and Sharing Ministries is to provide ecumenical fellowship and a shared community ministry through opportunities for religious education and local ecumenical liturgical services; to fund raise and provide financial and volunteer support for ecumenical community ministries such as the Carpenter’s Table, the Community Needs Fund, The Community Food Bank, Vacation Bible School, and others as determined by need."
Volunteers still needed for Wreaths Across America
Babylon Vault Company and Wreaths Across America are partnering to “Remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach your children the value of freedom," Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon.
With over 1,475 veterans to be honored, there are still cemeteries that need adoption. Individual members of the community can adopt a wreath for just $15. Local companies interested can contact Tammy Ray by phone at 410-848-0393 or email at BabylonVaultCommRelations@aol.com.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.