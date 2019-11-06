Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Several West Carroll events will give the community the opportunity to honor and thank those who served in the armed forces of the United States.
With less than a week left before we pause to honor and thank our veterans, consider taking a drive through Taneytown, Union Bridge and New Windsor to see the many military banners on display.
Flute, dance performance to honor veterans
Native-American prayer dancer and flute player Boe Harris (her tribal name is Nakakakena) will perform in honor of veterans at St. Luke’s (Winters) Lutheran Church, at 701 Green Valley Road in New Windsor, on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 9:45 a.m. (between worship services).
Harris has performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and entertained members of the armed forces throughout Europe.
Harris, a member of the St. John’s United Methodist Church of Seaford, Delaware, is also a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa and Spirit Lake Dakota tribal groups. She is known for her gifts in traditional dance, jingle dance and Native-American flute.
VFW Post observing Veterans Day
Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Post No. 6918 will host its annual Veterans Day Observance on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.
Post Commander Larry Harris said, “Memorial Day is a time to pause, to reflect and recognize the challenges and sacrifices of veterans who have served, those who continued to serve and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country in the United States armed forces."
Frank Rauschenberg, a member of the Harney post, said, “The Harney VFW will have several [World War II] veterans, one of whom was a [prisoner of war] held by the Germans. They plan to be in attendance and be recognized for their service.”
Veterans and their families, as well as members of the community, are invited to attend the program. Light refreshments will be served at its conclusion.
The Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW is located at 5801 Conover Road in Taneytown. For more information on this event, contact Rauschenberg at 410-756-5444, or call the post at 410-756-6866.
Wreaths Across America
Babylon Vault Company has partnered with Wreaths Across America to “Remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach your children the value of freedom," Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon.
Members of the community can adopt a wreath for just $15. Tammy Ray said she is actively seeking local companies to adopt a cemetery. “I encourage companies to possibly ‘adopt a cemetery’ where they can either sponsor in whole or part and have employees volunteer to place wreaths,” she said.
For more information on how to sponsor a cemetery, sponsor a wreath, or volunteer to lay wreaths on Dec. 14, contact Ray at 410-848-0393 or BabylonVaultCommRelations@aol.com.
Fire company to host public breakfast
A public breakfast, slated for Sunday, Nov. 10, from 7 to 11:30 a.m., will be held at the Union Bridge Fire Company fire hall, at 8 W. Locust St.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, hominy, puddin’, potatoes, biscuits, muffins, fruit, orange juice, tea and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults or $4 for kids ages 6-12. Kids younger than 6 eat free! Carryout is available for $10.
For more information email co8@ubfc8.org.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
