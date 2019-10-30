Babylon Vault Company has again partnered with Wreaths Across America to “remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach your children the value of freedom," Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon.
Last year, Babylon Vault was instrumental in getting approval from Wreaths Across America for seven cemeteries to participate, thereby honoring 851 veterans. This year the number of participating cemeteries is expected to double, honoring more than 1,300 local veterans.
Tammy Ray, community relations manager at Babylon Vault and a local coordinator for Wreaths Across America, said, “[We will need] volunteers to place the wreaths, individuals who would like to sing the national anthem, buglers or bag pipes to play taps, colorguards from the [American Legion and VFW] Posts and/or [boy and girl] scout troops, active/retired military members wishing to place a ceremonial wreath, location coordinators to conduct a ceremony at one of the WAA-approved cemeteries here in the county.”
Members of the community may adopt a wreath for just $15. Ray also indicated she is actively seeking local companies to adopt a cemetery.
“I encourage companies to possibly ‘adopt a cemetery’ where they can either sponsor in whole or part and have employees volunteer to place wreaths," she said.
For more information on how to sponsor a cemetery, sponsor a wreath or volunteer to lay wreaths on Dec. 14, contact Ray at 410-848-0393 or BabylonVaultCommRelations@aol.com.
For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit its website at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/remember-honor-teach/#remember.
Veterans Day Observance
The Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Post No. 6918 will host its annual Veterans Day Observance on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.
Post Commander Larry Harris said, “Memorial Day is a time to pause, to reflect and recognize the challenges and sacrifices of veterans who have served, those who continued to serve and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country in the United States armed forces."
The guest speaker, Pastor Ginger Bennet — retired staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and a decorated combat veteran of the war on terrorism — will speak on the “Valor and Dedication of a Veteran.”
The Maryland Patriot Guard Riders will raise and lower the flag to haft staff in honor of our fallen veterans.
Harris and Jessica Wojtkowiak, VFW Auxiliary president, will present the wreaths at the post memorial.
Members of the Harney VFW Post No. 6918 Honor Guard will honor all veterans with a 21-gun salute, followed by the sounding of taps to honor all fallen veterans.
Veterans and their families, and all members of the community are invited to attend the program. Light refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the program.
The Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW is located at 5801 Conover Road in Taneytown. For more information on this event, contact Frank Rauschenberg at 410-756-5444 or call the post at 410-756-6866.
Fall Revival
Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren invites the community to its three-day Fall Revival from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3.
The revival will be held at the church, at 26 N. Pipe Creek Road in Union Bridge. The Friday and Saturday night revivals will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with fellowship and refreshments to follow. The Sunday revival will start at 10:30 a.m., with a carry-in meal and fellowship to follow.
For more information, contact Pastor Steve at pastorsteve34@comcast.net or call 301-606-4285.
All-you-can-eat pork dinner
Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ will host an all-you-can-eat pork dinner (buffet style) Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the church, at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone.
Tickets are just $15 for adults (ages 13 and older), and kids 4-12 years old are just $6.
Takeout is available. Additional items available for purchase will include baked goods and pantry items.
This event will benefit the church’s mission projects, maintenance fund and Emergency Fund of the Caring and Sharing Ministries. For more information, call 410-857-0416 or email the church office at office@ebucc.com.
