The Union Bridge Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will host a Guns and Cash Bingo on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the fire hall at 8 W. Locust St.
Tickets, $40 each, include 20 games of bingo and a dinner of fried chicken and roast beef. Beer will be available for purchase. Doors open at 4 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 before bingo starts at 7.
There will be 10 games with a firearm as the prize, and 10 games with $200 cash going to the winner. There will also be two specials available for an additional fee. Firearms are provided by Bollinger Gunsmithing and Sales of Taneytown.
For more information or to purchase tickets contact Missi at 443-340-9462 or Chad at 443-340-9422. Please note: You must be 18 years of age to play. All tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door.
For more information on Bollinger Gunsmithing and Sales, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BollingerGunsmithing/ or call them at 410-756-5454.
American Legion bull and oyster roast
The Taneytown American Legion Hesson-Snyder Post No. 120, will host a bull and oyster roast Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the lounge, at 9 Broad St. in Taneytown.
The all-you-can-eat menu includes a variety of oysters (steamed, fried, raw), oyster stew and pit beef, as well as a variety of sides. Tickets are $40 each. To purchase tickets, call 410-756-2219 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Music will be available in the lounge after the feed from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring DJ Jeff “Silver Fox.” Proceeds from this event will benefit American Legion youth programs and veteran programs.
Taneytown museum association to meet
The Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association will hold its next meeting Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., at the Grace United Church of Christ parish hall at 49 W. Baltimore St. in Taneytown.
In keeping with the World War II theme, guest speaker for the evening, author Elizabeth “Libby” Plume Fuss will discuss her book, “A Faithful Soldier Writes Home.”
Light refreshments will be served immediately afterward. For more information email THandMA@gmail.com.
Lions Club bingo planned for Nov. 1
The Taneytown Lions Club will host a cash bingo event Friday, Nov. 1, at the Firemen’s Activities Building at 49 Memorial Drive.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 7. Tickets are just $15.
In addition to 21 regular games (cash payout $50) there will be specials, Jr. Jackpot and Sr. Jackpot games for an additional fee. Additional regular cards can be purchased for $5. There will also be door prizes and 50/50 raffles.
Refreshments will be available for sale throughout the evening. Bring canned goods for a free Sr. Jackpot game card. All proceeds benefit the Lions Club community programs.
Reminders
Hey kids! Don’t forget the Nightmare on Main Street event is this Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite costume and parade down Main Street to the carnival grounds where you can join in a Halloween bash that includes music and trunk or treating! The parade starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. at the police station. Wizards, witches and superheroes are invited to participate! For more information, email Nancy McCormick at nbmccormick@taneytown.org.
If you ordered mincemeat in advance from the Women of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor, orders will be available for pickup at the church kitchen, at 200 Main St., Saturday, Nov. 2 or Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
