Hey kids! Don’t forget the Nightmare on Main Street event is this Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite costume and parade down Main Street to the carnival grounds where you can join in a Halloween bash that includes music and trunk or treating! The parade starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. at the police station. Wizards, witches and superheroes are invited to participate! For more information, email Nancy McCormick at nbmccormick@taneytown.org.