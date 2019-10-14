On a recent trip to the Eastern Shore, I was introduced to the game of cornhole. It brought back a memory of my first Girl Scout project (when I was a Brownie) being a hand-sewn bean bag. At that time, I had no idea what purpose those bean bags could serve other than to teach me to sew.
The game has grown over the years into a sport called cornhole, with rules and regulations set forth by the American Cornhole Organization.
If you are a cornhole fanatic or want to try it for the first time, the Sons of the American Legion in Taneytown will host a cornhole tournament Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Harney VFW pavilion, at 5801 Conover Road in Taneytown.
The entry fee is just $50 for a team of two. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and tournament play begins at 11. There will be cash payouts for the top three teams.
Refreshments will be available for purchase, including hamburgers, hot dogs, chili and soups.
To reserve your spot or inquire about sponsoring a team (or two!) contact Mike Stonesifer at 410-259-6861, Jeff Engel at 410-259-3407, or Bryan Vaughn at 443-487-1856.
This event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit local scholarships and youth programs.
For more information on American Cornhole Organization visit their website at https://americancornhole.com/about-the-aco-2/.
Spooktacular event on Main Street Taneytown
Ghosts and goblins and witches, oh my!
Nightmare on Main Street, presented by the City of Taneytown, will begin with a ghoulish parade of costumes from the Taneytown police station down Main Street to the carnival grounds. The parade begins promptly at 5:30 p.m.
A party at the carnival grounds will include a costume contest, trunk-or-treating and music. Children are invited to dress up in their best costume.
Bags ’n’ Baskets Bingo to benefit St James Lutheran
Saint James Lutheran Church will host a Bags ’n’ Baskets Bingo at the Union Bridge Community Center, at 4470 Ladiesburg Road, Saturday, Oct. 26.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Ticket price includes 20 games. Specials, raffles and extra games are available for purchase.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games start at 7 p.m. Bring a canned food item or a hygiene item to donate to earn a free raffle ticket.
Sandwiches, soup, nachos and a variety of desserts will be available for purchase.
To purchase tickets, contact Stephanie at 410-635-6872 or Pam at 410-861-5567. Space is limited, so get your tickets in advance!
Carroll Vista Community to host craft fair
The Carroll Vista community will host a craft fair Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Carroll Vista clubhouse, at 1 Clubhouse Drive in Taneytown.
Vendor space is available. For more information, contact Joanie Mayle at 410-756-1992.
Reminders
Grace United Bags ‘n Bucks Bingo Event: Grace United Church of Christ will host a Bags ’n’ Bucks Bingo event, Friday, Oct. 18, at the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company Activities Building, 41 Memorial Drive. Admission is $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Seating is limited, so reserve your spot early by calling Michelle at 410-756-2898 or Joan at 410-756-2043. St. Paul United Methodist mincemeat sale: The Women of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor are taking orders for their traditional mincemeat from the recipe handed down from their grandmothers. The mincemeat is packaged and frozen in 1.5-pound packages. Cost for each package is $10. Advance orders can be placed by calling the church at 410-635-2442 Mondays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays 4 to 8 p.m., or by calling 410-635-2470. Deadline for preorders is Oct. 16.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
