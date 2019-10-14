Grace United Bags ‘n Bucks Bingo Event: Grace United Church of Christ will host a Bags ’n’ Bucks Bingo event, Friday, Oct. 18, at the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company Activities Building, 41 Memorial Drive. Admission is $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Seating is limited, so reserve your spot early by calling Michelle at 410-756-2898 or Joan at 410-756-2043. St. Paul United Methodist mincemeat sale: The Women of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor are taking orders for their traditional mincemeat from the recipe handed down from their grandmothers. The mincemeat is packaged and frozen in 1.5-pound packages. Cost for each package is $10. Advance orders can be placed by calling the church at 410-635-2442 Mondays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays 4 to 8 p.m., or by calling 410-635-2470. Deadline for preorders is Oct. 16.