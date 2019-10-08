It’s officially fall, and that means corn maze season!
For its third annual corn maze fundraiser, Local Homestead Products has teamed up with The Center for Breast Health at Carroll Hospital.
Admission is $7 per person (children younger than 3 are free) for the corn maze, which will be open the four weekends in October. One dollar from every corn maze admission will benefit The Center for Breast Health.
The corn maze itself is themed around breast cancer awareness, with “Pink Fling” spelled out in cursive lettering.
Trevor Hoff, owner of Local Homestead Products, said, “For 2019, we have partnered with the Carroll Hospital center, The Center for Breast Health due to the fact that some of our customers are involved with this group and have expressed how this organization has changed their lives. The Center for Breast Health is a group of incredible strength and determination. We are proud to stand behind a group that will stand behind each other!”
The maze can take up to two hours to complete. Closed-toe shoes are strongly recommended. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No dogs are allowed in the corn maze except for service dogs clearly marked as such.
The corn maze is open weather permitting, so call 410-635-2011 for field conditions before you head out. Local Homestead Products is at 2425 Marston Road in New Windsor.
There is something different happening each weekend. Full details are available at www.lhp.farm.
Fire company crab cake sale
The New Windsor fire company Auxiliary is currently taking orders for its crab cake sale, slated for Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Crab cakes are $6 each, either fried or raw. Call 410-635-2909 or 410-775-7402 to place your order. Orders can be picked up at Windsor Station, at 101 High St., on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raw crab cake orders can be picked up at 10 a.m.
The deadline to place orders is Thursday, Oct. 17. To place an order, call 410-635-2909 or 410-775-7402.
Free music jam
A free music jam session will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse, at 455 Quaker Hill Road in Union Bridge, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The jam, organized after a suggestion was made by several members of Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse, is held indoors in the meeting room.
Frank Reitemeyer, organizer of the event said, “It is pretty informal. The idea is for people who like to play or sing to have a place where they are comfortable. It is not a performance. Someone picks a song and we all join in.”
This is a community participation event, so bring your instruments and your voices and join in to play some bluegrass, gospel, and old-time country music. If you don’t play an instrument or don’t want to play in front of an audience, just come by to listen.
Mincemeat sale
The United Methodist Women of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor, are now taking orders for their traditional mincemeat from the recipe handed down from their grandmothers.
The mincemeat is packaged and frozen in 1.5-pound packages. The cost of each package is $10.
Advance orders can be placed by calling the church at 410-635-2422 Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. After hours, please leave a message that includes your name, phone number, and quantity ordered, or call 410-635-2470 to place an order.
Orders will be available for pickup at the church kitchen, at 200 Main St., Saturday, Nov. 2 or Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The deadline for preorders is Oct. 16.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.