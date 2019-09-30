West Carroll: New Windsor to celebrate 175 years of incorporation; Union Bridge Fire Company hosting several events

Step back to yesteryear as you enjoy a scenic carriage ride in and around historic New Windsor in celebration of the 175 years the town has been incorporated.
Afternoon carriage rides are scheduled for 12:15, 1, 1:45., 2:30 and 3:15 on Saturday, Oct. 26. Carriages will depart and return from the New Windsor Museum at 207 Main St. Rides are free, but reservations are required.
Walking tours will also be held on a first-come, first-served basis.
This event is sponsored by the New Windsor Heritage Committee. For more information, or to reserve your carriage ride, email lamacurak@gmail.com with your preferred time.
VFW Post to host cash bingo event
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8806 in Union Bridge will host a cash bingo event Friday, Oct. 18, at the Union Bridge fire hall at 8 W. Locust St.
Tickets are $20 for 20 games and two specials. There will also be pull-tabs and a 50/50 raffle. And a selection of food will be available for purchase.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Games begin at 7.
Proceeds from the event will benefit veterans and their families. For more information, contact Sandy at 410-775-7013 or Dora at 443-796-8761.
St. Paul United Methodist mincemeat sale
The United Methodist Women of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor are now taking orders for their traditional mincemeat from the recipe handed down from their grandmothers.
The mincemeat, generally used to make mincemeat pie during the holidays, includes beef, suet, apples, raisins and spices. The mincemeat is packaged and frozen in 1.5-lb. packages.
Each package costs $10. Advance orders can be placed by calling the church at 410-635-2422 during office hours: Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. After hours, please leave a message that includes your name, phone number, and quantity ordered, or call 410-635-2470 to place an order.
Orders will be available for pickup at the church kitchen, at 200 Main St., Saturday, Nov. 2 or Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. The deadline for preorders is Oct. 16.
Union Bridge Fire Company to hold art fundraiser
The Union Bridge Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary invite the community to an art party fundraiser at Cob51 Art Studio, at 400 N. Center St. (in the TownMall of Westminster, next to Auntie Anne’s), on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.
You can preregister and view project choices at www.cob51.com.
For more information, contact Sue Bond at 443-652-2598.
Fire company to host public breakfast and yard sale
The community is invited to attend the first monthly breakfast of the 2019 season hosted by the Union Bridge Fire Company.
The event, slated for Sunday, Oct. 13 from 7 to 11:30 a.m., will be held at the fire hall at 8 W. Locust St. in Union Bridge.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, hominy, puddin’, potatoes, biscuits, muffins, fruit, orange juice, tea and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults or $4 for kids 6-12. Kids younger than 6 eat free! Carryout is available for $10.
For more information, email co8@ubfc8.org. Please note, if county snow emergency is in effect the event is canceled.
An added bonus for attendees is the yard sale the Ladies Auxiliary has put together. The yard sale will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor space (10-by-10) is still available for just $20. Vendors will have to provide their own tables and tablecloths. This event will run rain or shine. Contact Sue Bond at 443-652-2598 for more information and to reserve a table.
28th annual Life Prayer Chain to be held Oct. 6
The 28th annual Carroll County Life Chain of Devout Prayer will be held, rain or shine, Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the main square at Baltimore and Frederick streets in Taneytown.
For more information, contact Daryl Bruner at 410-756-3189.
A second prayer chain will be held at the corner of Sullivan Road and Md. 140 in Westminster from 3:30 to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Maria DeCesare at 410-848-0716.
And don’t forget…
Music on the Main is this Saturday! There will be food and music galore and a free bus tour of Lehigh Cement. Gov. Larry Hogan is planning to visit, take the tour and check out the vendors, food, and music.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.