West Carroll: Lehigh Cement to offer plant tours as part of Music on the Main

An exciting addition to the upcoming Music on the Main event — to be held Saturday, Oct. 5 in New Windsor — is the opportunity to take a tour of Lehigh Cement’s quarries and plant.
Lehigh Cement Company will provide bus tours of its Union Bridge and New Windsor quarries, running at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Plant Manager Kent Martin will head up each tour and talk about the operations at each location.
Tours are free, but registration is required. To reserve your spot, head over to Music on the Main’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MusicontheMain, click on events, then choose your tour time. For more on the Union Bridge Lehigh Cement plant check out http://newwindsorquarry.com.
Emmanuel (Baust) UCC to hold Fall Tea
Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ will host its annual Fall Tea on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Parish Hall, at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Tyrone.
Seating times are 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The menu includes tea, cider, chilled soup, salad, finger sandwiches, muffins, scones and sweets.
Adults 12 and older are $20. Ages 5-11 are $10.
For reservations, call 410-756-4152 or email o3in4dy@yahoo.com. Reservations are due by Tuesday, Oct. 1. Seating is limited, so reserve early. Please confirm any dietary restrictions at time of reservation.
This event benefits the mission funds and the capital funds of Baust Church.
Lions Club to host Polish Pottery Bingo
The Union Bridge Lions Club will host Polish Pottery Bingo at the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Company, at 101 High St., on Friday, Oct. 4. Tickets are just $15.
Game winners receive Polish pottery. Proceeds benefit the Lions Club community service projects. (Please note all winners must have an admission ticket.)
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. There will be sandwiches, soup, snacks, desserts and drinks available for purchase.
For more information or to reserve your seat, call John at 443-974-0228 or any Union Bridge Lions Club member.
Apple dumpling sale
The Union Bridge Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is currently taking orders for homemade apple dumplings.
Dumpling orders can be placed by calling Sue at 443-652-2598. Dumplings are $3 each, with choices of baked or unbaked, and with or without sugar.
The deadline for placing orders is Sept. 29. Proceeds benefit the Union Bridge Fire Company.
Holiday Bus Trip
The Taneytown Senior and Community Center will host a bus trip to Hagerstown to enjoy The Christmas Experience dinner and show.
Tickets are $67 for adults or $56 for children (ages 2-12). The bus leaves the Food Lion parking lot, at 511 E. Baltimore St., promptly at 4 p.m. and returns to the parking lot at 11:15 p.m.
Reservations and payment are due by Friday, Oct. 18. Payments can be dropped at the center, at 220 Roberts Mill Road. For more information call 410-386-2700.
Bags 'n' Bucks Bingo
Grace United Church of Christ will host a Bags ‘n’ Bucks Bingo event Friday, Oct. 18, at the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company Activities Building, at 41 Memorial Drive.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games get underway at 7. Admission is $15 in advance or $18 at the door.
A variety of games will be played, including 10 cash games. Other prizes include baskets and bags by Vera Bradley, Thirty-One, Coach and Michael Kors. All prizes are filled. There will also be Junior and Senior Jackpot games, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes.
Seating is limited, so reserve your spot early by calling Michelle at 410-756-2898, or Joan at 410-756-2043.
Bring a canned goods donation to secure a free Senior Jackpot card. (limit one per person). Proceeds will benefit the Taneytown food bank and Grace UCC Community Projects.
Students interested in earning community service hours, please call 410-756-2302 before Oct. 11.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.