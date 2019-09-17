West Carroll: Library to host Photo Funnies display; Taneytown prepares for Halloween

Harney VFW crab, chicken, and pit beef feed: The Harney VFW, Monocacy Valley Memorial Post #6918 will host an all-you-can-eat crab, fried chicken and pit beef feed, Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the VFW pavilion, 5801 Conover Road, Harney. Tickets are just $40. This is a popular event that sells out, so get your tickets early. Tickets must be obtained before Sunday, October 1. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the post at 410-756-6866 or Frank Rauschenberg at 410-756-5444.