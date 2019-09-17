West Carroll: Library to host Photo Funnies display; Taneytown prepares for Halloween

Photo Funnies are back for a third time at the Taneytown branch library.
This display will have all-new photos. Photo Funnies is the brainchild of Roger Smith, who said, “Basically, Photo Funnies are all-natural, untouched, G-rated photos of everyday occurrences or situations that are common all around us.”
Smith, having a lifelong interest in humor, first conceived of the idea of Photo Funnies as a high school student.
“I noticed a bumper sticker on a school bus announcing: ‘School’s Open, Drive Carefully,’ ” Smith said. He had an “aha” moment, saying, “Light Bulb: DING! It was summer, so according to Roger logic, drivers are expected to not be careful when schools are closed.”
Smith’s work has been displayed in libraries across Carroll County. As a member of the Friends of the Carroll County Public Library, Smith said, “I am a strong supporter/promoter of reading and observing carefully.”
As a science teacher for 10 years before becoming a nurse, Smith always “stressed making careful observations, especially finding the humor, ironies, incongruities, or contradictions in the activities of everyday life.”
Smith’s plans to publish a book (or two) of Photo Funnies “to emphasize the importance of careful observation skills.”
Dream Big Bingo
Dream Big Union Bridge will host a Bingo Night on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Union Bridge Community Center at 4770 Ladiesburg Road.
Prizes include baskets, bags and more. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Food will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
In addition to the standard games there will be raffles, special games, pull tab games and a 50/50 cash drawing.
To make your reservation, contact Cindy Pivar at 410-596-8260 or Michelle Smith at 443-465-4366.
Please bring a canned food item to donate to the St. James Lutheran Church Food Pantry.
Nightmare on Main Street
Hey kids! A spooktacular event is planned for Taneytown’s Main Street when the City of Taneytown hosts Nightmare on Main Street on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Come dressed in your favorite costume and parade down Main Street to the carnival grounds for a Halloween bash that includes music, a costume contest and trunk or treating!
If your parents get hungry while you are having a ghoulish time, there will be food available for purchase.
The parade starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. at the police station and winds down Main Street to the carnival grounds.
Wizards, witches and superheroes are invited to participate! For more information, email Nancy McCormick at nbmccormick@taneytown.org.
Reminders
Harney VFW crab, chicken, and pit beef feed: The Harney VFW, Monocacy Valley Memorial Post #6918 will host an all-you-can-eat crab, fried chicken and pit beef feed, Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the VFW pavilion, 5801 Conover Road, Harney. Tickets are just $40. This is a popular event that sells out, so get your tickets early. Tickets must be obtained before Sunday, October 1. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the post at 410-756-6866 or Frank Rauschenberg at 410-756-5444.
Pumpkin People contest: For anyone interested in the Pumpkin People contest, which runs Oct 1 through Nov. 1, applications can be picked up at Taneytown police station, email to Nancy McCormick at nbmccormick@taneytown.org, or the Taneytown website at http://www.taneytown.org/document_center/Residents/Documents/Events%20Pumpkin%20People%202016/Pumpkin_People_ApplicationID1238.pdf. To be considered for voting, displays must be completed by Oct. 20. All displays must be family-friendly and removed on Nov. 1.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.