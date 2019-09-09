West Carroll: 'Open air street festival’ coming to New Windsor; Taneytown museum hosting WWII presentation; bingo events

Mark your calendars! New Windsor’s annual “open air street festival,” Music on the Main kicks off Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m.
This year’s festival will include a variety of arts and crafts, food vendors, and a beer and wine garden. Peruse the games, resource tables and local merchants, then check out the kids activities all while you enjoy the live music featuring four bands.
Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra will take the stage from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Morning Sky will delight from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Josh Christina will play from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and Half Serious will close out the festivities from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Bob Tyson, a retired machinist/engineer and New Windsor resident, will be on hand with several antique motorcycles, including a 1918 Henderson four-cylinder motorcycle, several early Indian machines, and a World War I Harley-Davidson.
Tyson’s fascination with motorcycles and cars started when he put a lawnmower engine on a bicycle at the age of 12. His collection of antique motorcycles includes three Indians, several Harley-Davidsons, a unique Nimbus from Denmark, and a Sunbeam from England. He is the author of “Harley-Davidson Memories,” a retrospective book about early motorcyclists in the Maryland area.
Vendor tables are available with a $25 refundable deposit. To secure a spot, contact Kalena Bartoszak at 410-635-6575 or bartoszak@newwindsormd.org.
Basket Bingo to benefit St James Lutheran
A Basket Bingo will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Union Bridge Community Center at 4770 Ladiesburg Road. Tickets are just $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
The ticket price includes 20 games. Extra games, specials and raffles can be purchased. A donation of canned goods or a personal hygiene product will get you a free raffle ticket. Affordable light fare will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from this event benefit St. James Lutheran Church. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Pam at 410-861-5567. Seating is limited.
Taneytown museum hosting World War II presentation
The Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association will hold its September meeting Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at Grace United Church of Christ, at 49 W. Baltimore St.
The guest speaker for the evening is Christine Lurk, known in many circles as “Miss Victory.” Lurk will give a PowerPoint presentation titled “Ugh! How to Survive Food Rationing in WWII.” Her goal in the presentation is to “make the audience feel like they are living in that period and grappling with the difficulties of food rationing.” Period memorabilia from Lurk’s collection will be on display.
For more information email the museum at THandMA@gmail.com.
Bingo Bonanza
Caring Carroll will host Bingo Bonanza on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the New Windsor Firemen Social Hall, at 101 High St.
Tickets are $20 in advance or 25 at the door. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold.
Prizes include baskets and bags filled with gift cards, gift certificates, sport/amusement tickets, household items, wine, jewelry and more. Tickets can be purchased by calling 410-775-5596.
According to their website, “Caring Carroll is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, founded in December 2007, that matches trained volunteers to assist with the non-medical needs of older, isolated adults in Carroll County with limited resources, who wish to remain living independently.”
For more information, visit the website at http://www.caringcarroll.org.
