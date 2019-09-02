West Carroll: ‘One More Round for George’ golf tournament to benefit history museum; ‘Pumpkin People’ coming to Taneytown

The Taneytown History Museum will host its 7th annual One More Round for George golf tournament Friday, Sept. 20, at Quail Valley Golf Course, 901 Teeter Road, Littlestown, Pennsylvania.
This fundraising event will benefit the museum, with funds used to “keep Taneytown’s history alive.”
Registration and continental breakfast starts at 7 a.m. There will be a rules review at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The format for the event is Captain’s Choice Scramble. A lunch buffet of pit beef, side dishes, desserts and beverages is included. An awards ceremony will follow the conclusion of the tournament.
This year, the Hole-in-One prize is a two-year lease on a new Ford Escape by Crouse Ford. Additional prizes include a 5-day Carnival cruise on Hole 7, Exotics driver, 3 wood, 5 wood on Hole 13 and Yeti cooler package on Hole 17.
Tickets are $80 per golfer and include greens fees, cart, range balls, continental breakfast, on-course beverages (sodas and water) and a lunch buffet.
For more information on the golf outing contact Kenneth Crouse at 410-756-6655 or 410-876-2058.
Pumpkin People contest
Fall is an exciting and festive time of year. For Taneytown residents (or those whose journey takes them through Taneytown), it means the invasion of the Pumpkin People.
Imaginations run on overdrive as residents, businesses, and nonprofits choose a theme and bring it to life. You can join in the fun by creating your own delightful pumpkin people to be voted on by the community.
Applications can be picked up at city hall. To be considered for voting, displays must be complete by Oct. 20. All displays must be family-friendly and removed on Nov. 1. For more information or to register your display, contact Nancy McCormick at 410-751-1100.
Crab, chicken, pit beef feed
The Harney VFW, Monocacy Valley Memorial Post #6918 will host an all-you-can-eat crab, fried chicken, and pit beef feed, Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the VFW pavilion at 5801 Conover Road in Harney.
Tickets are just $40. This is a popular event that sells out, so get your tickets early. Tickets must be obtained before Sunday, Oct. 1.
The menu will include Chesapeake Bay crabs and crab soup prepared by Harris Seafood, deep-fried chicken, and pit beef. A variety of side dishes and desserts will be provided by the Post Auxiliary. Draft beer, soda and bottled water are included.
For further information or arrangements to obtain tickets, please call the post at 410-756-6866 or Frank Rauschenberg at 410-756-5444.
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.