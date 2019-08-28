West Carroll: Recovery Festival set for Sept. 14; pet parade coming in October

In observance of National Recovery Month, a festival to benefit Sober Truth Substance Abuse Treatment Program, will be held Saturday, September 14, noon to 4 p.m. at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, 704 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster. Admission is free.
Mandi Merlo, event coordinator, and owner of Merlo Events, said: “National Recovery Month Festival is an event benefiting Sober Truth Substance Abuse Treatment Program while helping to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic happening right in our community, as well as spreading the recovery message.”
Commissioner Eric Bouchat will speak at 2pm.
“[This is a] great opportunity to learn more about how we can fight the opioid epidemic and [to know] there are treatment options available and [that] recovery is always possible," Merlo said. "Carroll County can beat this epidemic with the support of its community members, and why not come out and meet new people, shop with old friends, and show each other the support everyone deserves.”
There will be face-painting for the kids and a variety of food vendors to satisfy any appetite. Music will be provided by Diggs & Burns, a country music trio performing covers and original songs.
Vendors participating include local small businesses, direct sales companies (Scentsy, Pampered Chef, and LulaRoe), as well as local crafters with a variety of creations including beautiful silver jewelry and home decor.
Sober Truth will be on hand to answer questions and provide literature about their mission and how they are helping the community.
The festival organizers are currently looking for donations for door prizes. If you have items you care to donate, contact Merlo by email at merloevents@gmail.com
All proceeds will benefit Sober Truth Substance Abuse Treatment Program. For more information on this event, contact Mandi Merlo by email at merloevents@gmail.com.
Taneytown Harvest Fest slated for Oct. 5
The annual Taneytown Harvest Fest and Tails of Taneytown Parade, sponsored by Taneytown Main Street, will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Taneytown Memorial Park, Park Drive, Taneytown. Admission is free.
A variety of crafters, including Usborne Books and Tastefully Simple will be on hand to help get your holiday shopping underway. Food vendors include Coles Concession, It’s All Good, and Lions Club.
The event will see the return of the ever-popular moon bounce, petting zoo for the kids, pet adoption, and Barnyard Bingo.
The annual Tails of Taneytown parade and contest will begin with registration at 11:30 a.m. Entry fee is $5 per pet. Entry fee will support the Humane Society of Carroll County. The parade will start at 1 p.m. Contest judging will start after the conclusion of the parade. The contest categories include best cutest pet, best smile, prettiest eyes, best owner/pet look alike, and more.
Erich Bender, coordinator of the Taneytown Terrier Trials will hold events for dogs including racing and a “go-round” exhibition. Linda Scheihing, coordinator of the Tails of Taneytown Parade said, “This is a very fun and exciting addition to our event, and we are very happy to [have] Mr. Bender volunteering his time and equipment to enhance our event, making it bigger and better than ever!”
Scheihing, added, “Taneytown residents and volunteers have singlehandedly increased the popularity of The Tails of Taneytown each year resulting in now what is one of the premier features of our Harvest Fest event!”
Space for artists, crafters, or local businesses is free and still available. For more information, contact Nancy McCormick at 410-751-1100, or by email at nbmccormick@taneytown.org.
