West Carroll: Bingo Banquet at Union Bridge Fire Company; Taneytown library offering meals for kids

The Union Bridge Fire Company will hold its annual Bingo Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the fire hall at 8 W. Locust St.
Tickets are $35 each, and include a meal of fried chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, coleslaw, bread, cake, cookies, and iced tea. Doors open at 4 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
The Early Bird game is at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30. Seating is limited so text or call Melvin Smith at 443-789-3823 to make your reservations by Monday, Sept. 2!
Bring a non-expired food item to get a free raffle ticket. Food item donations benefit a local food bank.
For more information check out the Union Bridge Fire Company’s bingo Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ubfcbingo/.
Free Music Jam at Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse
A free music jam session will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Pipe Creek Friends Meetinghouse, at 455 Quaker Hill Road in Union Bridge, from 1 to 3 p.m.
This is a community participation event, so bring your instruments and your voices and join in to play some bluegrass, gospel and old-time country music.
If you don’t play an instrument or don’t want to play in front of an audience, just come by to listen.
Lunch at Taneytown library
Carroll County Public Schools, the Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have partnered to provide summer meals for local kids, from babies to 18-year-olds.
There is no pre-registration and the meals are free. Kids can join in a variety of programs and have lunch while there.
The library, located at 10 Grand Drive, will host the program, Mondays through Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. through Aug. 30.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.