West Carroll: One Last Round for George Golf Tournament to benefit Taneytown History Museum

The Taneytown History Museum will host its seventh annual One Last Round for George Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 20, at Quail Valley Golf Course, at 901 Teeter Road in Littlestown, Pennsylvania. The proceeds of the tournament will benefit the museum.
Registration and continental breakfast starts at 7 a.m., with a rules review at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The format for the event is Captain’s Choice Scramble.
A lunch buffet of pit beef, side dishes, desserts, and beverages is included. There will be an awards and prizes ceremony. Baskets and 50-50 drawing will be available at the Club House.
Tickets are $80 per golfer and include greens fees, cart, range balls, continental breakfast, on course-beverages (sodas and water), and a lunch buffet.
For a nominal additional fee of $5 you can enter a variety of contests including closest to pin, ball lying on the green pays 2 for 1, longest drive for women, men and seniors, straightest drive for women, straightest drive for men, and a putting contest.
Sponsorship packages available include Platinum ($1000), Gold ($500), Beverage Cart Sponsor ($300), Hole Sponsor ($75). Hole sponsorship includes signage on the course.
For more information on the golf outing contact Kenneth Crouse at 410-756-6655 or 410-876-2058.
Tom’s Creek Church to host Concert on the Hill
Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church will host a Concert on the Hill on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tom’s Creek Promised Land location, at 10918 Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg.
The free admission to this event includes a dinner of grilled chicken, corn on the cob, potato salad, locally grown tomatoes and pickles. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Entertainment is by The Hyssongs.
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of music and fellowship. This event will go on rain or shine.
Upcoming events at the Taneytown library
The Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library will host Awesome Alpacas on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. Come out to enjoy a close-up experience. The fleecy visitors are residents of Aspen Run Farm.
On Aug. 16, enjoy the Meet and Greet a Miniature Horse program when Full Moon Farm brings their miniature horse for a visit. This event starts at 1:30 p.m.
For more information on events happening at all branches of the Carroll County library system, visit https://ccpl.librarymarket.com/events/month. The library is at 10 Grand Drive in Taneytown.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church to host Money Matters Workshop
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 38 W. Baltimore St. in Taneytown, is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County and Thrivent Financial to host a Money Matters Workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dinner is included as part of the event.
Cris Frigm, pastor of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, said, “The workshops are a free opportunity to learn more about financial matters, how to manage a household budget, save, develop good credit, etc. The 4-part series is intended for adults, but kids are welcome to attend and childcare will be provided. The fifth week (October 1) is specifically designed for parents and kids to learn about money together.”
Workshop dates include Sept. 10, 17, 24, and Oct. 1. RSVPs are required for childcare and are highly recommended for the workshop and dinner. Reservations can be made online at www.bit.ly/MoneyMattersTaneytown.
For more information, call 410.756.6626, or email at: office@trinitytaneytown.org.
Music on the Main gearing up for annual event
Plans are well under way for the fourth annual Music on the Main event slated for Saturday, Oct. 5, in New Windsor.
Musical entertainment has been set. Entertainers include Trinidad & Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra, Morning Sky, Josh Christina and Half Serious.
Vendor spots are available for a $25 refundable deposit, which will be returned the day of the event. To book your space, contact Kalena at 410-635-6575.
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.