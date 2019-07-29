West Carroll: Taneytown, New Windsor plan ‘community-building’ National Night Out events

The 36th annual National Night Out will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 6, across the country. Since the event was established in 1984, the partnership has grown to include thousands of communities.
According to the National Night Out website, the event “is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
West Carroll community events are planned in Taneytown and New Windsor.
Taneytown will host its fourth annual National Night Out at the carnival grounds, at 49 Memorial Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Taneytown Lions Club will be cooking up hot dogs. Hot dogs, rolls and water have been generously donated by Kennie’s Market and Food Lion.
There will be a dunk tank set up to dunk your favorite officer, donkey rides, a 40-foot inflatable obstacle course, face painting by Firehouse Pottery, and a scavenger hunt put on by the Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library. The Masons will be on hand with child ID kits.
The Taneytown fire company, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Carroll County animal control, U.S. Army Reserves, county State’s Attorney’s Office, Carroll County adult probation office, and the Maryland State Police crime lab will be on hand.
Other vendors include Thunderhead Bowl, Lorien of Taneytown Health Services, Walmart Eye Center, Sober Truth, Messiah Church and Health Care Access of Maryland. Members of the Taneytown Ambassadors Club will also be on hand.
New Windsor will host its tenth annual National Night Out from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the New Windsor carnival grounds, at 101 High St.
“This year we will have several state and local government agencies, the four branches of the military (Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy) and several community organizations.," said Master Deputy Brian Colussy, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office community liaison to New Windsor and Union Bridge. "At this time, we are looking at well over 40 vendors.”
Activities for the kids include a moonbounce, a petting zoo, face painting, a police tape maze, an obstacle course and a beanbag toss game. The Westminster Chick Fil-A mascot will be on hand.
Carroll County departments participating include Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, with a K-9/drone demonstration, a prescription drug takeback and a Mobile Command Center tour. Others include Carroll County Detention Center, Carroll County Police Explorers Post, Carroll County States Attorney’s Office, Carroll County Department of Juvenile Services, Carroll County Bureau of Housing/Aging, Carroll County Health Department, Department of Natural Resources Police (Carroll County), Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Carroll County Rape Crisis.
Local businesses participating include Uncle B’s Snowball Stand, Maryland Midland Railroad, Lehigh Cement, CVS Pharmacy, Derr Petting Zoo, and Hoober Farm Equipment.
New this year is a donation drive called “Stuff the Bus.” The New Windsor National Night Out event will serve as a dropoff location. The drive is attempting to stuff a bus with school supplies and nonperishable food items for the local communities. The program will run through Aug. 9, with dropoff locations throughout New Windsor and Union Bridge.
For more information on the New Windsor National Night Out or Stuff the Bus program, contact Master Deputy Brian Colussy at 410-386-2900 or Kalena Bartoszak at 410-635-6575 (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). For more information on National Night Out, check out https://natw.org/.
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.