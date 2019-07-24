West Carroll: Taneytown History Museum to celebrate 15th birthday, display toy soldier flag

The Taneytown History Museum turns 15 years old this summer.
Join the celebration Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, at 340 E. Baltimore St. Check out the 2019 exhibit “World War II Impacts Hometown.”
Kids young and old can join in the variety of games including hopscotch, croquet and kid’s fishing. Light refreshments will be served.
In addition to the 2019 exhibit, come inside to see the beautiful American flag presented to the museum by the residents of Lorien Taneytown. Residents gifted the flag on July 1 for display at the Taneytown History Museum.
This unique flag is composed of 1,500 plastic red, white, and blue toy soldiers glued on a wood base. The project took a little more than two months to complete. This partnership with the Taneytown Lions Club and Lorien Taneytown was coordinated by Verna Toms, assistant life enrichment coordinator, and Joanna Jones, of Lorien. The Lions Club created the base and drew the pattern for the flag.
A sign accompanying the flag reads "There is a Difference…Armed Forces Day...Memorial Day...Remembering those who died while serving. Veterans Day...Honoring those who served. We Choose to Honor All. Donated to the Taneytown Museum by Residents at Lorien Health Service, assisted by Taneytown Lions Club." The community at large is welcomed to visit and view this amazing work of art.
Sandra Hoover, publicity chairperson for the Taneytown History Museum said, “[The museum is] very appreciative of this gift and have received many complimentary comments about the flag.”
Other items of interest, currently at the museum, include the Collectors Corner, Picture Gallery and gift shop that features handmade wooden toys, sock monkeys, ornaments, throws, and more. The museum will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit the museum website at www.taneytownhh.org or check out the Facebook page Taneytown History Museum.
Dream Big Union Bridge to host community cookout
Dream Big Union Bridge will host its annual community cookout Sunday, Aug. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Union Bridge Community Center, at 4770 Ladiesburg Road.
This event will go on rain or shine. Volunteers are needed to help set up and tear down. If you can help with the event, please come by at 2 p.m.
Since its beginnings in 2017, Dream Big Union Bridge has hosted several events including the now-famous Duck Derby, annual Easter egg hunt, and holiday decorating contest, as well as a variety of fundraisers geared to improving Union Bridge and helping members of the community in
need. Dream Big was instrumental in raising funds to get community billboard kiosks installed including the one in the Union Bridge town square.
Dream Big Union Bridge, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is made up of Union Bridge residents working together to beautify and improve Union Bridge. For more information visit www.facebook.com/DreamBigUnionBridge.
FSK Athletic Boosters golf tournament
Gather your golf friends and sign up for a day of golf to support a great cause. The ninth annual Francis Scott Key High School Athletic Boosters golf tournament will be held at The Links at Gettysburg on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Checkin starts at 12:30 p.m., and the tournament starts at 1:30 p.m.
The fee of $90 per golfer includes greens fees, range balls, cart, buffet dinner, assorted beverages and beer. The tournament play is Captain’s Choice/Scramble. There are still openings (as of this writing) for golfers. Registration deadline is Aug. 24. Sponsorships are also available at several levels including Red, White, and Blue, with or without a team of golfers. Hole sponsorship is also available.
Checks should be made payable to FSK Athletic Boosters and mailed to FSK Athletic Boosters, C/O Randy Gallagher, 1110 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Westminster, MD 21158. For more information or questions about registration, sponsorships, or donations, contact Randy Gallagher at 443-398-4276.
Gabrielle Schoeffield covers Taneytown, Union Bridge, New Windsor and surrounding areas. Reach her at gabrielle.copeland.schoeffield@gmail.com.