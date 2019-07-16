West Carroll: Cheer Summer Festival aims to help cheerleading group raise funds for a practice facility

West Carroll Cheer will host a summer festival on Saturday, Aug. 3 starting at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, on Memorial Park Drive in Taneytown.
All proceeds from the festival will benefit West Carroll Cheer’s search for a practice facility. Tanya Golden, area director of West Carroll Cheer, said, “The purpose of the fundraisers is to try to raise money to build a practice facility for our kids. We currently are struggling trying to find space through our local community that is big enough to practice in.”
Festival events include a duck race, carnival-style games and a cornhole tournament scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. A variety of vendors will be on hand with merchandise for sale including Paparazzi, Lularoe, baked goods and knitted items. Vendor space is available for $30. Request an application by email at rebelsxtremefundraising@gmail.com. Sponsorships are available by contacting West Carroll Cheer by email at rebelsxtreme07@gmail.com.
West Carroll Cheer is a recreational cheerleading group governed by the West Carroll Recreation Council. Now in its 12th year, it offers half- and full-season options.
Golden said, “With both options, we are able to provide the full cheerleading experience of cheering on the sidelines and competing in competitions.”
The goal of the program is to prepare these athletes for their high school cheer careers. They work with Michelle Brilhart, the Francis Scott Key High School cheer coach. In addition to coaching at the high school level, Brilhart runs a cheer camp and a coaching clinic to ensure coaches receive adequate training.
In the past year, both the half season and full season squads have been successful in competition including one national title and several grand champion titles. Their crowning achievement saw the organization raising the most funds at a cheer for charity event that benefited Casey Cares Foundation, earning them the “Heart of a Champion” award.
Golden’s passion for the sport and athletes is evident. She said, “Cheerleading as a sport has changed so much over the past 17 years and with that change also comes changing how we can provide the best experience for our athletes.”
New Windsor Lions Club golf tournament
New Windsor Lions Club will host its 19th annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 9, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at the Glade Valley Golf Course in Walkersville.
Registration is $80 per person or $320 for a group of four. The fee includes greens fee, cart, morning refreshments, and a luncheon provided by Bullocks’ Country Family Restaurant. This event is sponsored in part by NWSB Bank.
Sponsorships are available at all levels. For more information contact Dave Keefer at 410-596-5133 or by email at NWLCgolf@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Aug. 1. All proceeds benefit the community programs of the New Windsor Lions Club.
Taneytown to host Concert in the Park
The annual Concert in the Park, sponsored by the City of Taneytown, is slated for Saturday, July 27, at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park, on Memorial Park Drive in Taneytown.
Nautical Wheelers will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. This is an outdoor event setup on the football field. A variety of food items will be available for purchase courtesy of the Taneytown Lions Club. Admission is free.
Walk in the Park
A new summer series titled “Walk in the Park” is underway in Carroll County.
The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County has been holding walks as part of their ongoing Walk Carroll initiative. Taneytown Mayor Bradley J. Wantz will be leading the way at Roberts Mill Park on Wednesday, July 31 at 6 p.m.
For more information about Walk Carroll, visit https://healthycarroll.org/walk-carroll/ or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WalkCarroll/
I am always looking for West Carroll events. If you have upcoming events you’d like to see written about in my column, send me an email!