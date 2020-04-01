West Carroll: In the coronavirus pandemic, is this ‘writer’s garret’ big enough for the two of us?

We have plenty to keep us busy. Yet there is a silence that comes with the COVID-19 crisis that is deafening. My teen plays varsity lacrosse for the Francis Scott Key Lady Eagles. The team had won their preseason scrimmages and were pumped for the regular season to get underway. But now there is no afterschool practices. No team bonding time. For the parents, there is no sitting in the stands together cheering our girls on as we enjoy watching them play lacrosse, a game we have grown passionate about watching as much as the girls have become passionate about playing.